Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws In Eye-Popping Floral Bikini On Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been flooding Instagram with snaps from her Italian “birthday tour,” and the latest addition to the collection is certainly not being ignored.

The sizzling snap was posted to the beauty mogul’s feed on Monday, August 12 and has quickly gotten noticed by her millions of followers. In the shot, the newly-minted 22-year-old posed on what appeared to be a large, luxurious yacht, and she was definitely dressed for a day out on the water.

Kylie wowed her fans by rocking a bold, floral-print bikini that boasted bright pinks, blues, and oranges reminiscent of the hues of the 1960s and 1970s — and that’s not the only element of the string bikini that got noticed. The sexy Dior two-piece also made for a seriously NSFW display, in part because of its plunging neckline and tiny triangle cups that hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous assets. Cleavage spilled out of the itty-bitty piece from nearly every angle, while the reality star’s rock-hard abs and slender frame also made an appearance that her 143 million followers quickly took note of.

As the birthday girl posed for the sexy snap, she tugged at the waistband of her matching bikini bottoms, teasing her fans with a glimpse at her trim waist. She added some coverage to her look with a sarong of the same bright, eye-catching pattern, though its efforts were minimal. The sheer fabric hugged Kylie’s famous curves as she popped her hip out to the side, while also exposing her toned legs almost in their entirety thanks to its dangerously high side-slit.

Of course, no Kardashian-Jenner ensemble is complete without trendy accessories, and Kylie’s certainly did not disappoint. The beauty added a slew of rings and chunky bracelets, as well as large hoop earrings that nearly grazed her shoulders. A pair of oversize white-framed sunglasses nearly covered her entire face. Naturally, she also made sure to let fans know she was sporting her own “Kylie” velvet lip kit as a part of her glam for the day.

In keeping with most of her Instagram snaps, Kylie’s bikini pic racked up thousands of likes and comments within minutes. At the time of this writing, the eye-popping upload has been double-tapped over 1.4 million times after less than one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. More than 8,000 notes flooded the comments section as well, many with compliments for the bombshell’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfect,” one person wrote, while another said she was “too hot to handle.”

“My eyes just got blessed,” commented a third.

Kylie has been enjoying a luxurious Italian vacation with friends and family to celebrate her 22nd birthday — which was on Saturday, August 10 — and has not been shy about sharing photos from the event.

Another recent addition to her feed from the celebration was a sweet video of the billionaire with her young daughter, Stormi, who joined in to sing “Happy Birthday” to her mom, melting the hearts of Kylie’s legion of fans.