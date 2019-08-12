Sarah Silverman Slams ‘Righteousness Porn’ As Having ‘Invaded The Left Primarily’

Outspoken comedian Sarah Silverman used her appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss her controversial career and the “cancel” culture that has taken down many celebrities. She began by revealing that she was once fired for an old image of herself in blackface from The Sarah Silverman Program. The 48-year-old claims that she received the news of her firing the night before shooting began for the film role.

“I recently was going to do a movie, a sweet part, then at 11 p.m. the night before they fired me because they saw a picture of me in blackface from that episode. I didn’t fight it,” she said, per Fox News. “It was so disheartening. It just made me real, real sad, because I really kind of devoted my life to making it right.”

Silverman added that she believes the current culture of attacking and holding celebrities accountable for comments or personas from their past is the equivalent of “righteousness porn.”

“I think it’s really scary and it’s a very odd thing that it’s invaded the left primarily and the right will mimic it.”

She claims that the practice is a “perversion” and suggests that people engaging in this “cancel” culture are in it for selfish reasons, such as attention and social media status. She also highlights that not all comedy ages well, and the blackface sketch she was fired for is one she doesn’t stand by. However, she said that since she can’t erase it, all she can do is grow and move on.

Sarah Silverman says she was fired from a movie over an old blackface photo https://t.co/fIjS0CgEO7 pic.twitter.com/RlQJW2Alts — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 11, 2019

The comedian previously stood up for people that have been attacked for past comments or jokes, as well as comedians accused of sexual misconduct — Louis C.K., Al Franken, and Aziz Ansari.

Per The Inquisitr, Silverman recently made headlines when she took to Twitter to take a jab at Donald Trump after he attacked “The Squad” — congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley — and told them to “go back” to their countries. Trump’s comments received backlash, and many believed they were racist.

Silverman told Trump to “love it or leave it” and linked to a Vice News compilation of all the different times Trump said derogatory things about the United States.

It’s not the first time the comedian has been critical of Trump. She recently retweeted a Justin Bieber tweet that told Trump to worry less about A$AP Rocky and more about the migrant children locked in cages at border detention camps that went viral last month.