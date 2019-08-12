‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Adorable & Rare Photo With Daughter Jayde As She Talks Birth Control

Maci Bookout’s latest Instagram share is causing quite a stir amongst her followers.

As fans know, it’s not all too often that the Teen Mom OG star shares photos and videos of her kids on social media but when she does, she definitely causes a commotion. In the most recent image that was shared on her account, Maci teases tonight’s episode of the hit MTV show while also sharing a sweet photo of her daughter, Jayde, with fans.

In the adorable new photo post, Maci and Jade appear to be in the playroom in their home as there are toys scattered all around. Bookout kneels on the ground rocking a pair of shorts and a green graphic shirt. The mother of three wears her long locks up in a high bun and appears to be makeup-free in the image. On her back sits her daughter, who clings onto her mother by wrapping her arms around her shoulders.

The youngster is all smiles in the image as she looks adoringly into her mother’s eyes. Like her mom, Jayde wears her long locks pulled back and out of her face in a ponytail. Since the photo went live less than an hour ago, it’s earned Maci a ton of attention with over 9,000 likes and 40-plus comments.

Some of Maci’s followers took to the post to gush over the sweet mother/daughter moment while countless others commented on Maci’s photo caption, which says that she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, are talking about birth control options in tonight’s episode of the show.

“Definitely not an easy topic! Yes watching!” one follower commented on the photo.

“I don’t think you two are on the same page….. I think he’s afraid to put his foot down on what he wants. So I’m sure he’ll go along with what ever it is that you decide,” another follower wrote.

“So sweet!!! Little Jayde,” one more chimed in with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

Recently, the reality star spoke out against her employer, MTV, for not being portrayed accurately on the hit series. After the June 17 episode aired, which showed her son Maverick’s struggle with a stutter, Maci took to Twitter to slam the series for not showing other real aspects of her life.

“It’d be amazing if the chaotic, cute, real life, family/marriage stuff we film made it on the show. Do I feel like my story is accurately portrayed on the show? Absolutely NOT. Do I wish they’d stop making something/someone my entire story on the show? Absolutely YES!”

The telling tweet earned her a lot of attention from her fans with over 13,000 likes in addition to 200-plus retweets and even Kailyn Lowry from the Teen Mom 2 franchise chimed in on the post, saying that she agreed with Maci “100%.”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday evenings on MTV.