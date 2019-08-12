Lucy Hale Evades Wardrobe Malfunction On Instagram Stories

Panic could be heard in Pretty Little Liar alum Lucy Hale’s voice as she shared a video clip of herself panning up her leg to the crotch of her pants.

Hale freaked out and gasped as the footage jerked while her hand dove over the crotch of her pants as she believed she may have given her 24.1 million Instagram followers a little more of a show than they bargained for.

A sigh of relief could also be heard washing over Hale as she realized she was not on the brink of a wardrobe malfunction.

The 30-year-old brunette bombshell giggled as she explained she thought it looked like her pants were unzipped as she fiddled with the crotch while continuing to film to make sure that was not the case.

The silly video clip featured Lucy riding in the back seat of a vehicle with her friend Janelle Hansen as she jested about how the duo always ends up wearing the same thing when they go places.

After Hale put on a leggy display in her black denim bottoms, she panned over to reveal Janelle was also rocking a similar ensemble.

Hansen accompanied her friend to the Teen Choice Awards and shared a snapshot of herself standing next to Lucy as they smiled for the camera.

Hale commanded attention in the photo as she sizzled in a shimmering short red dress that perfectly complemented her pale milky complexion. Lucy paired the candy red dress with an equally vibrant matching red lip color.

Shared on Janelle’s profile roughly 12 hours ago, Lucy was one of the first to leave a little love in the comments. Hale jokingly called attention to the fact that the outlines of her friend’s nipples were clear as day underneath the thin black tank top.

“Cat nip’s outta the bag,” Janelle jokingly replied to Lucy’s comment as she boldly called attention to her friend’s chest.

Hale also left a second comment on her friend’s post clarifying that she loved her.

Loading...

While Hansen has a much smaller Instagram following then Hale, her snapshot did accumulate over 2,500 likes and a few dozen comments.

Overwhelmed by the two gorgeous ladies in the photo, most kept things simple and showered the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

While Hale didn’t share a photo of herself rocking her red dress as she hosted the Teen Choice Awards, she did share a snap of herself getting primed and ready with her co-host YouTuber David Dobrik.