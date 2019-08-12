‘Dancing With The Stars’ News: New Pros Reportedly Added To Cast, What That Means For Current Favorites

Dancing With the Stars is reportedly adding some new pros to its professional dance cast and troupe, but could these additions mean that some fan favorites might not be returning after the show’s year-long hiatus from ABC?

The website Pure Dancing With the Stars reported that there will be some new pros added to the cast, but it was unclear as to whether they would be working one on one with the celebrities or if they would be added to the troupe dancers, who perform in large numbers and generally do the intro and closeout segments of the series.

The site quoted a source close to the production, who stated, “there’s some new pros.”

Pure DWTS also reported that new pro auditions were held earlier this year, but it was unclear whether or not the new additions would mean the removal of existing pro and troupe members.

The addition of more dancers could be part of ABC’s overhaul of the series. The show is planning to continue with a schedule of one supersized season per year instead of the fall and spring seasons the show had rolled out since its debut in 2005 when six celebrities were paired with six professional dancers. The winner of the show’s inaugural season was General Hospital star Kelly Monaco.

The website also revealed it had learned that after the debacle of last season where fans revoted against Bobby Bones’ win (he never received high scores from show judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, and yet he still scored a mirrorball trophy alongside long-time show pro Sharna Burgess), the series made some major changes behind the scenes.

Reportedly, most of the old crew of DWTS was let go, and the show hired production staff from the British hit series Strictly Come Dancing. Head judge Len Goodman also appeared on that series, commuting back and forth from London to the United States, working on both series until he left the franchise for good in 2016.

Loading...

There has not yet been a formal announcement from the show regarding its returning pros. The show normally announces who will appear on the series in conjunction with ABC’s Good Morning America. The morning news show was ready to announce two of DWTS‘ celebrity contestants on August 5, but due to coverage surrounding the horrific mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, the reveal was pushed back indefinitely.

Dancing With the Stars is set to debut its 28th season on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.