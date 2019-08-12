Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Stuns In Black Bikini

Georgia Gibbs’ latest Instagram upload is driving her fans wild.

The sun-kissed post was shared on Monday, August 12, and included not one, but two sizzling photos of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model showing off her flawless figure. Its geotag placed her in Olbia, Italy, where her impromptu photo shoot took place out on a boat with the cloudless blue skies, mountains, and the sea providing a beautiful background behind her. Of course, Georgia’s 670,000 followers on the social media platform may not have even taken notice of what was behind her, instead being too captivated by her incredible bikini body that was very much on display.

The Australian bombshell sent pulses racing as she posed in a minuscule black bikini that left very little to the imagination. In the first slide of the post, the stunner faced the camera to show off her strappy two-piece that included a sexy black top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. Cleavage spilled out of ever angle of the itty-bitty number that tied together right in the middle of her bust, drawing even more attention to the area.

As for the matching bottoms of the model’s bikini, the piece was arguably even more risque that the top half of the set. A small piece of fabric covered only what was necessary, while the rest of the swimsuit was made only of thin strings that wrapped around her hips and trim waist, accentuating her rock hard abs. A swipe to the second slide in the post saw the Georgia had turned to show off her famous backside, revealing the insanely cheeky design of her bikini that put her curvy booty completely within eyesight — and her fans certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW display. She had one of her long legs bent at the knee, flexing it to show off her toned physique as she turned her head over her shoulder to stare down the camera with a sultry look.

The Aussie babe quickly earned recognition for the steamy new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the double Insta-update has racked up well over 20,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to the social media platform, and nearly 200 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Your body omg,” wrote Playboy model Josie Canseco, while another fan told her she looked “stunning.”

“You are so so so beautiful!!” commented a third.

Loading...

Fans didn’t have to scroll far down Georgia’s Instagram feed for more looks at her famous figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty showed off her curves again in a recent snap that saw her sitting by the pool and spreading her legs in a pair of dangerously tiny gray shorts and a sports bra — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.