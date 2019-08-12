Sara Underwood’s Hot Red Bikini & Waterfall Pic Sets Instagram On Fire

Sara Underwood is heating up Instagram. The Playboy model is known for bucking the trend amid the platform’s swimsuit faces as low frills and the great outdoors are this blonde’s thing. It looks like Sara has delivered her latest update from her favorite setting, although the star didn’t hold back on delivering her epic bikini body.

Sara updated her account on Sunday. The model had opted for an interesting finish to her still photo. The sliding element showing a before-and-after scenario with some digital editing seemed out to showcase reality, although fans would likely argue that Sara generally steers clear of overly airbrushing her photos.

The 35-year-old appeared somewhat goddess-like as she posed against a gushing waterfall backdrop. Moss greenery and spray behind the model afforded refreshing aspects, although these came balanced out by Sara’s fiery swimwear. Sara was flaunting her famous curves in a strapless and bandeau-like bikini in hot red. The two-piece’s upper had a cheeky cut-out panel accentuating Sara’s cleavage, while high-cut briefs showcased her slim and curvy waist, sexy hips, and long tan legs.

Sara posed in full-frontal positioning, with the camera taking in her sizzling frame in its entirety. The model’s trademark blonde locks were loose around her shoulders, with a slightly cocked head from Sara adding hints of attitude. For the most part, though, the finish was artsy, fresh, and definitely sexy.

The update proved popular, racking up over 284,000 likes in the space of 18 hours. The same time frame brought over 257 fans into the post’s comments section.

Yesterday’s waterfall setting is one that fans may have recognized. Sara took to Instagram in front of gushing water three days earlier, with a snap showing her rocking casual jeans and a sexy bustier top. The update ticked boxes for seeing Sara in her adored outdoor surroundings, although it did double up as a reminder that this social media sensation is a powerful influencer. The post had come with a Fashion Nova mention as Sara is an ambassador for the affordable clothing brand. Fashion Nova is known to collaborate with Instagram’s high- and low-profile faces.

Loading...

Sara may come as somewhat of a heavyweight with her 9.2 million Instagram followers, but she doesn’t appear to have let fame get in the way of her glam-free style. The model is vegan, outdoorsy, and unpretentious as they come.

Fans wishing to see more of Sara should follow her Instagram account. Sara’s account is followed by celebrities including rapper Chanel West Coast and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.