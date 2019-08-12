Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Reveals She Likes ‘Stranger Things’ In Bizarre Video

Brazilian bombshell Claudia Alende left her 9.7 million Instagram followers a bit perplexed on Sunday when she took to her account to share a bizarre video.

The video featured Alende sporting significantly less makeup than her fans are used to seeing as she wore a snug red crop top with straps that were a few inches thick. She paired the vibrant top with a pleated, plaid miniskirt with a sassy frayed hem.

While the snug top allowed the celebrity doppelganger to flaunt both her toned midriff and her busty bosom, she had her arm resting across the middle of her body, leaving most of her voluptuous bodice to the imagination.

The video contained a bit of an optical illusion as she utilized a mirror and her front-facing camera on her phone to zoom in on the screen as she recorded the video.

As Claudia zoomed in on the screen, she began to multiply before the picture turned into a distorted sea of rippling white and red lights.

In the caption of the video, Alende polled her massive Instagram following on what their current favorite TV show was. While she didn’t directly answer her own question, she did indirectly answer it with the music she used to accompany the puzzling clip.

Avid Netflix subscribers were quick to recognize the opening theme song of Stranger Things as the music playing in the background of the video.

Claudia, who is known to take the time to reply to several of the comments on her Instagram posts, quickly replied to one follower who questioned what her favorite TV show was after not recognizing the Strange Things theme song.

Alende revealed that she was not currently dedicated to anything as she was “taking a break from Netflix.” She, however, added that Peaky Blinders, Breaking Bad, and Dark had a special place in her heart.

While not everyone caught the indirect reference to Stranger Things, many were quick to chime in about how much they also loved the Netflix show.

“Stranger things is love,” one user penned.

A second echoed, “I love Stranger Things.”

Loading...

While some of her followers took the time to go into detail about all of their favorite shows, others were more interested in commenting on how incredible Claudia looked in the video clip.

One follower even jested that videos of her were actually their favorite thing to watch.

In just 24 hours since the Megan Fox doppelganger posted the video to her Instagram, it has accumulated just shy of 350,000 views and over 400 comments.