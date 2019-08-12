Brielle Biermann Flaunts Abs While Busting Out Of Skimpy Tube Top & Fans Think She’s Conceited

Brielle Biermann’s latest Instagram share is setting fire and a little bit of controversy to social media.

As fans of the blonde-haired beauty know, Brielle is basically a spitting image of her mother, Kim Zolciak Biermann. The reality star is wildly popular on social media and has amassed a following of over 1.3 million on Instagram alone. She’s certainly no stranger to showing off her amazing figure for fans in a wide variety of sexy outfits and that was definitely the case yesterday. In a series of new photos posted on her Instagram page, Brielle shows off her newly dyed locks.

For the occasion, the model shared four new snapshots, noting in the caption that she couldn’t decide which one she likes best because her hairstylist is that good. In the first photo in the set, the Don’t Be Tardy star poses against a gray background. The stunner stands front and center in the shot, putting her body on full display in a tiny green tube top and a pair of matching sweats. In the NSFW look, Biermann shows off plenty of cleavage to fans.

The reality star wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and completes the sexy look with a full face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The next few images in the series are very similar to the first with Brielle popping out of the tiny top each and every time.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Brielle a ton of attention from her fans with over 37,000 likes in addition to 280-plus comments. While some followers commented on her new hairstyle and to let her know that they are huge fans, countless others slammed the reality star for always just posting photos of herself.

“Why do you only have pics of yourself, don’t you do anything else with your life than look in the mirror and take selfies? You miss soo much of what you can do with ur life. Don’t you work or go to school? Just curious, not judging!” one follower asked.

“C’mon everyone…she’s dying to hear it: OMG YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL!! K, she can now sleep tonight,” another wrote on the post.

“You look so beautiful!! I love the color of your hair. Wish I could have had that at your age,” another more positive follower wrote.

It’s safe to say that the photo earned Brielle a ton of positive and negative attention from her followers, like most of her photos do. But one thing is for sure, it will be interesting to see if her next post earns her as much controversy as this one did.