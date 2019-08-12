Irina Shayk Allegedly Writing Tell-All About Bradley Cooper Split, Lady Gaga Cheating Rumors

Is Irina Shayk finally ready to open up about her rumored drama with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga? A new report from Radar Online revealed on Monday that the model is allegedly planning to write an “explosive tell-all” about her split from Cooper and his reported romantic chemistry with Gaga. As fans know, Cooper and Gaga co-starred as lovers in A Star Is Born last year, and rumors swirled that the two were also linked in real life. Cooper and Shayk split just months after the award-winning film was released.

A source told RO that Shayk has “a lot to tell” regarding her relationship with the actor.

“He’s done her so dirty, she’s got revenge on the mind,” they said.

The drama allegedly began back in 2017 when Cooper and the “Alejandro” singer began filming together. Fans of the film immediately began rooting for Gaga and Cooper’s relationship. Cheating rumors ran wild during A Star Is Born promotional tours and performances, especially when Cooper and Gaga sang their hit song, “Shallow,” on the Oscars stage in February.

All the while, Shayk watched Cooper and Gaga from behind the scenes.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” a source told the publication.

The source continued to explain that publishers have been pushing Shayk to write about her experience. Although she was hesitant at first, she allegedly concluded that the world should know the truth.

Cooper is reportedly expressing concerns over his ex’s plans.

Loading...

“Bradley’s heard she’s got something in the works and he’s running for cover,” the source added. “He knows at the very least she’ll go to town on what a lousy, work-obsessed partner he was. It’s not going to be good for his nice-guy reputation.”

During filming for A Star Is Born, Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino, but the two also mysteriously split back in February. No relationship between Gaga and her co-star was ever confirmed, despite several rumors. Gaga and Cooper do, however, remain close friends.

Unfortunately for fans of a Cooper-Gaga romance, sources revealed to Us Weekly in June that a relationship between the two is not likely to happen, at least not right now. When Cooper and Shayk split, Gaga reportedly felt guilty that the rumors put such weight on the model’s shoulders, and Cooper reportedly did not want to jump into a new relationship right away.

Gaga is now romantically involved with audio engineer Dan Horton. In late July, the two were spotted kissing at Studio City’s Granville restaurant in Los Angeles, according to Page Six. Horton has been working with the singer on her music since before the launch of her Las Vegas residency.