‘How To Move Out Of America’ Google Searches Spike As Some Americans Consider Fleeing From Trump-Era Policies

'We have an escape route planned through Barcelona,' says one woman.

The search phrase “how to move out of America” has spiked on Google searches in the past couple of weeks, as some Americans, fearful of mass shootings specifically, and the Trump administration in general, are looking for a way out.

As Yahoo News reports, the search phrase has had two peaks in past few years. The first spike came in November 2016, after Trump was elected, and the second came last week, in the wake of two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, within hours of each other.

For many Americans thinking about leaving, however, it’s not the fear of mass shootings (or it’s not just the fear of mass shootings) that’s driving them to think of leaving. It’s a generalized dissatisfaction of what America has become, and might yet become, under the Trump administration.

Janelle Hanchett and her family have already left, having taken up residence in The Netherlands. She says that her decision was motivated in part by “the specter of this rising authoritarian regime, and of feeling unsafe all the time.”

Stephanie Schwab, of Chicago, says that she’s looking at Spain, and even has “an escape route through Barcelona,” for similar reasons as Hanchett. She notes the irony in the fact that Spain was, for decades, controlled by fascist ruler Francisco Franco, and now she’s thinking of heading there to escape fascism. Wouldn’t it be nutty if we had to escape fascism and anti-Semitism by moving to Spain?,” she asks.

Karen Allendoerfer, similarly, has vague plans of someday moving to Germany to teach English. She, too, recognizes the irony of “moving to Germany to get away from Nazis.”

Traditionally, dissatisfied Americans have looked towards Canada as a new home. But Canada’s visa requirements are strict, and the immigration process is long and arduous. Other nations make it considerably easier for dissatisfied Americans to make their new home there.

The Netherlands, for example, has had a policy since World War II of offering “freelance visas” to Americans, as a way of thanking the U.S. for its role in liberating the country from the Nazis in World War II. Americans can work as freelancers and, after a time, find a full-time job with a Dutch company.

Similarly, Spain, in an effort to right some of the wrongs of the Inquisition, has opened up a path to citizenship to foreigners who can prove that they are descendants of Sephardic Jews, who were forced on pain of death to convert to Christianity centuries ago.

It bears noting, however, that disappointed Americans aren’t necessarily leaving in droves, yet. But many have move from the “thinking about it” stage to the “just in case” stage – by applying for foreign passports, starting the immigration process, and stockpiling cash.