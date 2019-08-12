Heidi Klum Stuns In No Filter Underwater Bikini Photo

Heidi's channelling her inner mermaid in her orange bikini.

Heidi Klum has fans floored with her latest bikini shot as she took a dive under the water in her colorful two-piece. The stunning German supermodel ditched the filter as she channelled her inner mermaid for the gorgeous new Instagram photo shared on August 12, swimming under the sea as she showed off her flawless fit and toned model body to her 6.5 million followers.

The former America’s Got Talent judge and Project Runway host swam in the sea in her orange bikini for the photo, with her long blonde hair flowing as she made her way through the water with the sea bed just beneath her.

In the caption, Klum confirmed that she was still spending some time in Italy on her honeymoon following her second wedding ceremony with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, of the band Tokio Hotel. She also used the hashtag #nofilter to prove she was showing off her natural beauty.

Understandably, fans most definitely took notice as 46-year-old Heidi showed off some skin on the social media site, with many taking to the comments section of the snap to praise the beauty for her latest upload.

“You are a mermaid,” one person wrote, as another commented, “Beautiful Heidi.”

Paris Hilton even shared her thoughts on Klum’s underwater bikini snap, commenting on the upload with a mermaid emoji.

The latest snap came shortly after the star got a little NSFW on her account while sharing a “topless” photo as she relaxed in a swimming pool.

As The Inquisitr shared over the weekend, the picture showed the model floating along the water with a giant inflatable that was shaped like a pair of breasts. The mom of four joked in the caption of the upload that she was “Topless posing for my husband.”

Heidi has been enjoying her honeymoon with Tom after they had a romantic ceremony on a yacht in Capri on August 2.

As reported by People, the couple were joined by family and friends – including the model’s four children and her parents – on the luxury boat after initially getting married in secret back in February, two months after they got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018.

The German supermodel was previously married to Ric Pipino from 1997 until 2002. She then wed musician Seal in 2005, though they split just under a decade later, divorcing in 2014.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight before the second ceremony in Italy, Klum admitted that she and Kaulitz were both “very organized” when it comes to wedding planning.

“We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time,” the star said last month, though she didn’t reveal the date of their second wedding at the time. “Very, very much on time and very organized,” she added.