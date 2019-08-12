Kendall Jenner Flaunts Supermodel Abs In Tiny Floral Bra & High-Waisted Jeans

Even when she’s just going for a casual look — Kendall Jenner still looks amazing.

The supermodel is never one to shy away from showing off her killer figure in a number of sexy outfits ranging from bikinis to crop tops to lingerie and even posing nude on occasion as well. While Jenner loves to use her Instagram page to share sexy photos from different high-profile spreads that she takes part in, she also flaunts her trim figure regularly in public as well. New photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the black-haired beauty hitting the streets of Los Angeles in style.

In the photos, Jenner looks nothing short of perfect in a floral bra with string ties at the top. The tiny bra shows off the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s toned and tanned abs. She matches the look with a pair of high-waisted denim jeans that hit just above her naval, and the jeans also feature some fringe detailing on the side. The stunner accessorizes the look with a pair of white sneakers, a necklace, and a pair of oversized black shades.

She wore her long, dark locks straight and down and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup though the majority of her face was covered with a large pair of shades. Recently, the bombshell opened up to Who What Wear about her beauty routine as well as her go-to products and what she would take with her if she was stranded on a desert island.

Kendall Jenner's Back-To-Front Jeans Are Divisive To Say The Least https://t.co/4hbpIvPaFq — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) August 12, 2019

In addition to a lot of sunscreen, Jenner says that she couldn’t live without a scrunchie on a desert island. She also named Chapstick and water as two other products that she would absolutely need to have if she were stranded by herself, making sure to note that water is indeed a beauty product. In addition to just chatting about her go-to essentials, she also shared one of her biggest beauty pet peeves.

“Honestly? Too much makeup on a pretty person. On a pretty girl. I mean, everyone’s pretty, so I guess just too much makeup in general. But like, sometimes I’ll just see a really beautiful girl and she’ll have SO much makeup on. And you’re like Why? You’re so pretty!“

Jenner also shared that sometimes she thinks her sisters are all guilty of wearing too much makeup and she tells them that. However, they have inspired her to step out of her comfort zone and experiment with some different looks.