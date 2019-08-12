Bella Thorne’s Washed-Out Paparazzi Pics Have Fans Thinking She’s Perfect For Miley Cyrus

Bella Thorne has been receiving some interesting comments. The Midnight Sun actress tends to generate remarks over her unconventional beauty and likewise unconventional relationships, but it looks like even Bella has been affected by Miley Cyrus’ recent split. The SHE IS COMING singer officially announced the end of her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth two days ago, per People.

Photos of Bella heading to dinner on Saturday night were obtained by The Daily Mail yesterday. They showed the 21-year-old rocking her trademark scruffy style as she hit up a Santa Monica, California, eatery with a friend. Bella was photographed looking low-key in a pair of baggy camouflage-print pants paired with a sporty crop top in black and white. The actress was definitely channeling all things natural, with zero makeup and her long hair blowing around her face. The images did show the star smiling, but there’s no denying that Bella looked a little tired and washed-out.

Viewers to The Daily Mail’s report have been leaving comments, with their words appearing to form a pattern.

“She and Miley can start dating now” was the most upvoted response with 125 users agreeing.

“Bella would be a great fit for Miley. LOL,” another said with 83 users upvoting the comment.

“Hey Bella Miley is ready for a date. Hit her up…” also proved to express the sentiment.

Bella Thorne had a girls night out over the weekend! https://t.co/jeKNxLsmdl — Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) August 11, 2019

Clearly, the responses seemed to be showing this set of viewers in the mood for some humor. Bella herself is in a relatively new relationship with Benjamin Mascolo, although she and Miley both have something in common by virtue of being bisexual. Bella has dated YouTuber Tana Mongeau, with Miley’s recent headline-making seeing her put on a PDA with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. Miley and Bella are also both known for rocking the grunge-like and fuss-free look.

Whether the joking comments were down to the girls’ sexuality or style wasn’t clarified, but one thing was. The comments centering around the two were marked.

“Bella thorne should date Miley cyrus.. They’ll be a perfect match,” one user stated.

Another user seemed out to mention the 26-year-old singer without a dating joke, though.

“Running a close third behind Miley,” they wrote before leaving a hurtful remark about the redhead.

Miley’s split has proven immensely high-profile, with media outlets overflowing at the seams as a result. Miley has updated her social media since becoming single with what appear to be motivational and free-spirited words. She has received support from singer Ariana Grande, although Miley’s own fans seem on the fence about the breakup.