Transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun Twerks & Pops Booty In Sexy Video Clip

The video featured Nikita Dragun celebrating Bretman Rock's birthday.

Transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun turned the heat up for her 980,000 Twitter followers and 5.3 million Instagram fans on Sunday night by sharing a steamy video.

Nikita’s video clip, which featured her and best friend Bretman Rock flaunting their figures in extravagant neon-green matching ensembles, commanded the attention on both of her social media profiles as it accumulated 2.2 million views on Instagram and just shy of 500,000 views on Twitter.

According to Nikita’s caption and tweet, she has the nasty habit of “out dressing” the birthday girl when she goes out for a good time. So, she made the decision to get matching outfits for herself and Bretman to ensure they looked equally fabulous as they celebrated his birthday.

Featuring NSFW music, the sexy video included a few different transitions, such as Nikita and Bretman strutting their stuff as they walked down a hotel room hallway. The video also included several clips of the sizzling duo twerking and popping their curvaceous booties for the camera.

Halfway through the clip, Nikita reached up and groped her best friend’s booty as they danced together. One of the twerking scenes was even slowed down to show the duo jiggle and pop in slow motion.

The pair rocked matching semi-sheer, vibrant green ensembles, which were adorned with tassels and feather boas. The sexy outfits perfectly complemented Nikita’s electric green hair, which flowed down her voluptuous frame.

Roughly an hour after Nikita shared the racy video on her Instagram profile, Bretman took to the comments to poke fun at his ability to twerk.

“I’m me trying to twerkkkk.. nothing is moving,” he jested.

Bretman’s comment quickly accumulated over 12,000 likes and tons of responses as people assured him that he had “buns of steel” and looked incredible. A few individuals even jested that he looked a little like Miley Cyrus.

Shortly after she posted the delicious video clip on Instagram, Dragun also commented on the post to poke a little fun at the excessive amount of green.

“The grinch has entered the chat,” she penned in her playful caption.

Many social media influencers, models and YouTubers were quick to share their thoughts on the captivating video in the comments as well.

“My GOD you two are EPIC,” model and social media influencer Abigail Ratchford gushed.

YouTuber Louie Castro added, “Suddenly I love the color green.”

The last time Nikita had an Instagram post that broke 2 million views was roughly two weeks ago on August 1st. The post, which was also a video clip, contained herself and Bretman nearly nude as they cuddled, held hands and kissed while walking along the beach and in the rippling water.

The video was met with mixed feedback by her massive Instagram following. Some praised Nikita and Bretman for looking adorable together. A few, however, took issue with Bret taking the time to comment on this birthday post while ignoring the one from his sisters.