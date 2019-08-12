‘Drunk Taylor’ Swift Takes Over Twitter In Hilarious Posts

Taylor Swift is known for being candid with her fans, and this time she was all over the internet for showcasing her latest persona — “Drunk Taylor.”

The singer threw a party to celebrate her critically-acclaimed music videos “You Need To Calm Down” and “ME!” — inviting all her friends who took part in them. And while she may not have actually been drunk, lots of videos and photos from the bash surfaced online, quickly turning her into a trending Twitter hashtag — #drunktaylor. In the videos, Taylor danced the night away in a colorful sparkly minidress alongside her pals, and she seemed to be having the time of her life.

According to Elle magazine, the 29-year-old was filmed busting some funny dance moves to her own tune, messing up her blonde hair and giggling all along. She then sat on a couch and continued dancing, and at one point was even heard saying, “I f****** love Cardi B.” In another clip, she planted a kiss on Riley Knoxx’s cheek.

Also at the party were other major A-list celebs, including Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox, pop singer Hailey Kiyoko, the Haim sisters, Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie (who collaborated with Taylor on her “ME!” single), Larry David’s daughter Cazzie and comedian Hannah Hart, among many others.

“Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS,” Taylor captioned a string of photos from the fun event that she posted on her Instagram page.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress was celebrating her impressive 10 nominations in the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to take place on August 26. She will be competing against fellow pop princess Ariana Grande, who got exactly the same number of nods. The 2019 VMAs, in which Taylor will be performing, will take place just three days after the release of her much-anticipated new album, Lover, which is rumored to feature some big guests, including Katy Perry and Selena Gomez.

#DrunkTaylor is our new mood til further notice. pic.twitter.com/fsg4i1zc9X — KISS 107.1 Cincinnati ????️‍???? (@KISS107) August 11, 2019

Loading...

She also had other reasons to celebrate on Sunday. She accepted the Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, where she used her speech time to praise the American women’s soccer team, as reported by Billboard.

The hair flip is a MOOD ???????????????????????????????????????? #drunktaylor is the cutest and makes her even more relatable which I didn’t even know was possible but apparently it is ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iOKHqnB8WO — Manda????✨|”So FUN!” (@SwiftieManda13) August 11, 2019

“First I want to talk about Alex Morgan, the fact that she’s here presenting this to me is such an honor. Not only winning the World Cup with her amazing teammates, right? But while they were winning the World Cup, they were also taking a historic stand in terms of gender equality, gender pay gap,” Taylor said.