‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Claims To Have Photo Evidence Of Estranged Husband Matt’s Alleged Abuse

Matt was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in June.

Gina Kirschenheiter is reportedly planning to submit photos of “physical injuries from domestic abuse” at the hands of her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, as their messy custody and divorce battle continues.

According to a report from Radar Online days ago, the Real Housewives of Orange County star recently turned in an “Exhibit List” that gave details about the alleged evidence she will be presenting to the court against Matt, who was arrested in June after he reportedly hit and choked Kirschenheiter at her southern California home.

Kirschenheiter’s attorney also revealed in new court documents that the mother of three was planning to call on a number of witnesses for statements about what had happened in June prior to her husband’s domestic violence arrest and would be sharing “various photos of Petitioner’s physical injuries from domestic abuse.”

Matt was arrested on June 22 after reportedly threatening to kill Kirschenheiter but has not yet been shared with a crime. That said, he has been restricted to supervised visits with his and Kirschenheiter’s three kids ever since the incident took place.

In addition to reportedly providing photos of Matt’s alleged physical abuse, Kirschenheiter is expected to present evidence proving Matt violated the Temporary Restraining Order that was put into place following their June encounter.

Following Kirschenheiter and Matt’s dispute, she traveled to Long Island, New York with their kids, where she shared a number of photos of herself and her friends, as well as photos of herself and her kids.

According to a previous report shared by Radar Online, Matt has taken aim at his estranged wife in his own court documents, claiming the reality star has been “extremely vindictive” when it comes to his interaction with their kids amid their divorce.

Loading...

“Petitioner has historically been extremely vindictive and has used the children when she becomes angry or wants to control me,” he wrote in a July 30 declaration.

Matt also accused Kirschenheiter of fueling the drama between them in an effort to keep the spotlight on herself as her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County continues.

“Petitioner has been acting erratically and in a way that I believe is unfortunately more based on a ‘storyline’ for her reality television show and not rooted in the best interest of our children,” he wrote in his own documents.

To see more of Kirschenheiter, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.