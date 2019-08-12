Miley Cyrus Appears To Throw Shade At Liam Hemsworth After Split Announcement

Miley's being accused of throwing some shade at her estranged husband on social media.

Miley Cyrus may have been throwing some subtle shade in estranged husband Liam Hemsworth’s direction after their split was announced on August 9, and it came with a little help from Kaitlynn Carter, who she was recently spotting kissing on a yacht. The star appeared to take aim at the Australian actor by singing one of her own songs in a video posted on Kaitlynn’s Instagram Stories as the news of her and Liam’s breakup hit the headlines.

As reported by Pop Culture, the clip shared to social media by Brody Jenner’s estranged wife over the weekend showed the twosome dancing and singing along together to Miley’s track “SMS (Bangerz)” alongside her sister Brandi Cyrus while vacationing in Italy together.

The track, which is actually a collaboration with Britney Spears, featured on the former Hannah Montana star’s 2013 album Bangerz, and Miley appeared to put some emphasis on one particular line in the song.

The video showed her standing behind Carter as she confidently sung the line, “Why I need his milli’s when I got Billy on the speed dial?”

The line is thought to be a reference to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and not needing to have a romantic relationship with a man.

“SMS” stands for strutting my stuff, while songwriter Sean Garrett also described the song as being a “female anthem” inspired by the female rap duo Salt-n-Pepa while speaking to MTV News.

“It’s a celebration of pop culture, beautiful women, strong women,” he added.

Though Miley hasn’t publicly said if using the song in the video was her way of throwing some subtle shade at Liam in the wake of their breakup, many fans took to social media to speculate that seeing the ladies singing along to the track together may not have been a coincidence.

SMS lyrics are so accurate and miley with girls were there listening to it INDEPENDENT WOMEN ???? pic.twitter.com/4S5FWLPlGX — ендін here for miley (@grateful____) August 11, 2019

“The shade,” one fan tweeted alongside a link to the video.

Another wrote on Twitter, “Why would she need Liam’s billions if she has her dad on speed dial?”

It was confirmed on August 10 that Cyrus and Hemsworth had called it quits just eight months after marrying in a surprise ceremony in December.

In a statement issued to People, Miley’s rep confirmed that the couple had gone their separate ways.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.”

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” they then added.

The announcement came shortly after Cyrus was spotted on social media without her wedding ring and shortly after she was photographed making out with Kaitlynn on a yacht in Italy. The paparazzi photos surfaced mere days after she announced her split from her husband, The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner, after one year of marriage.