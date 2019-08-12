Ryan Seacrest Is Reportedly Back Together With Former Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

The couple split briefly earlier this year.

Ryan Seacrest has reportedly rekindled his romance with former girlfriend Shayna Taylor after calling it quits with her in February of this year following four years of on-and-off dating.

According to a report from Radar Online days ago, Seacrest, 44, who co-hosts Live! With Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa, is attempting to win back Taylor for good and has been going to “great lengths” to prove he is a worthy partner for the 27-year-old food blogger.

“He’s even told her he’s going to therapy to understand what makes him tick,” a source shared.

As fans may have seen, Seacrest appeared to be enjoying the single life after splitting from Taylor earlier this year and was spotted with three different mystery girls in less than one month. First, the radio and television personality was seen having breakfast with a mystery blonde in the Turks and Caicos Islands in late May. Then, he was seen with a stunning brunette in the same location. Weeks later, Seacrest was spotted kissing model Larissa Schot in France.

Prior to their February split, Seacrest and Taylor were reportedly discussing marriage. However, as the insider explained, Seacrest has always been hesitant when it comes to walking down the aisle.

“For some reason it’s just not in his wiring to get married. But Shayna wasn’t going to wait any longer considering they’d been together for years and she felt he should know what he wants,” the source continued.

As for their split, Taylor parted ways with Seacrest because she didn’t want to waste any more of her time with someone who wasn’t ready and willing to get married.

Loading...

Although Seacrest and Taylor have not yet confirmed that they are back on, the insider went on to say that Seacrest is determined to learn more about himself with the help of professionals and noted that they are taking things slow with one another. That said, they have allegedly begun traveling again in an effort to see where their potential reconciliation could take them.

“Shayna doesn’t want to get her heart broken again, but she’s willing to see what happens given that Ryan is working on himself and trying to understand why he is the way he is,” the insider added.

The source also stated that Seacrest loves Taylor “very much” and will do whatever it takes to make amends with her and secure their future.

To see more of Seacrest, don’t miss Live! With Kelly and Ryan every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on ABC.