Cardi B Looks Smoking Hot In Sheer Crop Top That Barely Covers Curves

Rapper Cardi B is never afraid to flaunt her assets, and a recent look she shared on Instagram proved just that.

While Cardi has shared several looks over the past few days that are a bit of a departure for her — from her Harper’s Bazaar shoot to a Chanel jumpsuit that she made less scandalous with a white tee — her latest snap brings her fans back to her normal bold and sexy looks.

In the snap, Cardi posed in a black crop top and voluminous red pants. The high-waisted pants obscured Cardi’s curves, and she paired them with running shoes rather than stiletto heels for a more athletic vibe. However, the only thing necessary to amp up the sex appeal of the look was the crop top. Cardi paired the pants with a black, long-sleeved turtleneck crop top. If the top had been crafted entirely from black fabric, the look would have been fairly conservative for Cardi. However, while there was black fabric on the arms of the top and the neck, the rest of it was completely sheer, except for two black triangles, which strategically covered the NSFW portions of her torso.

The result was a super sexy look that had Cardi’s cleavage on full display, and she drew attention to the revealing nature of the ensemble in her cheeky caption.

Cardi continued the bold vibe by rocking oversized hoop earrings as well as stunning braids that went from black at the roots of her hair to pink to blue to seafoam green for a mermaid vibe. She posed with one foot propped on a rolling chair and a whole lot of attitude.

Cardi’s fans loved the sizzling snap, and it received over 1.65 million likes within just six hours, including a like from actress Ariel Winter.

Many of her fans showered her with praise and encouragement in the comments section of the post.

“You did ya thang in LA tonight,” one follower wrote.

Another commented, “CARDI IS THE QUEEN OF FASHION.”

One follower couldn’t help but dream of a day when she could party with Cardi and see the rapper unwind.

“She’s so amazing I swear I just want to party with her once in my life. How fun it would be!!!”

While Cardi still rocks plenty of looks that showcase her physique, she’s also been sharing a few different styles when she’s not performing on stage that show a more subtle side of the rapper.

No matter what she wears, though, her enviable curves always give her look a bit of sizzle.