Bella Hadid Strips Down To Her Underwear In Sexy New Calvin Klein Ad

Bella Hadid joined the Calvin Klein roster a while ago, and she was recently featured in the company’s new underwear ad alongside some pretty big names.

The model shared a clip from the new CK ad on her Instagram page, where she was showcasing her insane body while rocking a skimpy black-and-white undies and bra combo. Bella’s super-toned stomach was on full display. She looked naturally stunning with barely any makeup on, and her long brunette locks swept back in a sleek style.

At one point, she sported some sweatpants, which she pulled down in a super sexy move. The whole vintage-inspired, fun commercial also featured some major household names, such as OG supermodel Naomi Campbell, DJ Diplo, Gossip frontwoman Beth Ditto, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., among others.

They were all seen showing off their attributes in the comfortable underwear pieces, with 49-year-old Naomi challenging the normal aging rules by parading her incredibly toned body throughout the whole commercial. According to Calvin Klein’s official Instagram page, the new ad was directed by Bardia Zeinali (also behind that crazy Ariana Grande “In My Head” music video for Vogue).

Bella has somewhat of a shaky history with Calvin Klein, after receiving a ton of backlash for making out with Lil Miquela in a #MyCalvins ad earlier this year, as reported by The Cut. Gigi Hadid’s younger sister was part of CK’s #MYTRUTH campaign but saw herself engulfed in controversy when the brand was accused of “queerbaiting” — the practice of alluding to LGBTQ+ relationships without depicting them properly. After all the criticism, the company was forced to apologize for using Bella, who at the time was publicly dating Canadian hunk The Weeknd, and Lil Miquela, a fictional robot-slash-influencer, to portray a same-sex reality.

“We understand and acknowledge how featuring someone who identifies as heterosexual in a same-sex kiss could be perceived as queerbaiting. As a company with a longstanding tradition of advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, it was certainly not our intention to misrepresent the LGBTQ+ community. We sincerely regret any offence we caused,” Calvin Klein wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

And now, it seems like Bella is having to deal with another issue in her life — her relationship with her long-time boyfriend. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the beloved couple appears to have split up recently due to their incompatible and hectic schedules.