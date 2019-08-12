Gabrielle Union Sizzles In Look With Plunging Neckline

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union was one of the many celebrities who got all dolled up to attend the Teen Choice Awards 2019 last night. The beauty decided to share a triple update with her 13.6 million Instagram followers that showed off the look she wore to the event.

As her caption hints, Union opted to pose in an elevator, and leaned against the wall in the corner to allow the camera to capture her full look. Rather than a form-fitting dress or minidress to show off her amazing physique, Union went for a unique maxi dress look that draped on her body effortlessly. The stunning look was by costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who Union tagged in the post.

The piece’s sleeves billowed, adding some volume, and skimmed over her body without hugging her curves. However, the top portion of the look had a plunging neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, and a lot of skin. After a series of closures, the look again split to reveal a slit in the front that went almost all the way up to her waist. The slit revealed her toned thigh, and the neckline combined with the high slit on the bottom gave the somewhat shapeless garment some major sex appeal.

The look also featured a metallic gold fringe detail near the bottom, and the overall print was a unique pattern with faces in a blue and white pastel tone. Union kept the accessories simple, donning a pair of strappy sandals and subtle earrings. While many would choose to accentuate the neckline with a statement necklace, Union allowed her beauty to shine by keeping it minimal.

In the third snap, Union closed her eyes to showcase another risk she took for the event, with her makeup. Union kept her hairstyle sleek by wearing her hair in braids and pulling it back from her face. On her eyes, however, she opted to rock a vibrant jade green shade that was certainly bold. The shade popped against her skin, and was a much needed burst of color when paired with the softer shades of her dress.

Her followers loved the look, and the snaps received over 83,000 likes within just nine hours, including a like from fellow actress Taraji P. Henson.

Her fans were obsessed with the unique look, and told her so in the comments section.

“THAT DRESS IS FIYA!!” one fan said.

Another follower commented “Imagine being this fine.”

As E! News reported, Union picked up a win at the Teen Choice Awards for her role in her latest television show. The veteran actress snagged the award in the category of Choice Action TV Actress for her show, L.A.’s Finest.