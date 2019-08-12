Devon Windsor Sizzles In A White Bikini While Cozying Up To Shirtless Fiance Johnny Dex

Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Devon and Johnny are showing some skin on a yacht in Italy.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is showing off her love for fiance Johnny Dex in a bikini. The gorgeous star shared a loved-up snap with her man on her official Instagram account on August 11 as she cozied up to Johnny – whose real name is Johnny Barbara – while both enjoyed a trip on a luxury yacht during a tropical vacation in Italy.

The stunning photo of the genetically-blessed couple showed Devon laying back on her husband-to-be as she sported a white bikini from her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

The 25-year-old sizzled in the two-piece bikini look, which was made up of a white crop top style top with a high neck and a pair of skimpy matching bottoms with ties across the hips. She accessorized her light bikini with a pair of small gold hoop earrings in her ears, two gold necklaces, and a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes.

Dex – who popped the question last year after two years of dating – went shirtless in his dark swim shorts and put his hand on Windsor’s flat and toned middle while both looked toward the camera. The stunning scenery of the Italian coast was clearly visible in the background behind them, as the Victoria’s Secret model tagged their exact location as being La Maddalena, Italy.

The latest bikini look came shortly after The Inquisitr also shared snaps of Devon showing off her flawless body in a plunging white swimsuit in another photo recently shared to social media.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr noted that it was all about animal-print for the star as she matched fellow model Nadine Leopold in a yellow zebra-print look in another photo posted to social media to promote her line of swimwear, which includes several bikinis and bathing suits.

As for Johnny, Devon recently opened up about their relationship while speaking to Ocean Drive, speaking out about their plans to start a family together.

The star, who previously appeared on the E! series Model Squad, revealed that she really admires fellow models such as Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel who balance motherhood and their careers so well.

“It is the most bada** thing! Just getting back in the game and being a supermom plus doing your own thing,” Devon said. “I really respect women who do it all like that. That’s truly what I want for my future.”

Dex popped the question to Windsor in June 2018 by spelling out the words “Marry Me?” in the sand in the Bahamas.

“It said ‘Marry Me,’ and I was freaking out,” the star recalled to The Knot News of how she flew in to see the words spelled out below her.