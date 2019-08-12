Bachelor Nation Celebrates The Long-Awaited Wedding Of Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon: See The Pics

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars tied the knot, and their co-stars were there for it.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are married. The reality stars, who got engaged last summer on the ABC dating show, tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Rhode Island, and the guest list was full of familiar faces from Bachelor Nation.

Not only were Bachelor in Paradise mainstays Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, and Dean Unglert all groomsmen for Jared, but the guest list from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette included Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Amanda Stanton, Chris Randone, Krystal Neilson, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, and Chris Strandburg, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

In addition, Bachelor producer Elan Gale officiated the ceremony in place of franchise host Chris Harrison, who was unable to attend the nuptials due to a prior commitment.

Ahead of Ashley and Jared’s wedding ceremony, Harrison posted an adorable photo of the couple to Instagram in which he recounted their engagement on the beach in Mexico last summer. Harrison also warned Gale not to mess up the wedding ceremony.

“It started on a beach when she said yes…and it really starts today when they say I do. Killing me not to be with my #Bachelor family today to celebrate the wedding and love story of @ashley_iaconetti and @jaredhaibon I send my blessing, prayers and my @theyearofelan So don’t screw this up!”

The nuptials went off without a hitch. Gale later posted a gorgeous photo of Ashley and Jared dancing at their wedding reception, which was held at Rosecliff Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. The Bachelor producer thanked the newlyweds for letting him be a part of their big day.

Ben Higgins, a groomsman for Jared who is also Ashley’s podcast partner, also took to Instagram to congratulate the Bachelor Nation couple on their unlikely love story — indeed, it was a three-year cat-and-mouse game before they even dated.

“I get the privilege of talking to @ashley_iaconetti on our podcast and I know she has dreamed of this day with a prince for a long time. The world loves you two,” Higgins wrote to his Bachelor Nation besties.

In addition, Nick Viall posted a photo of the groomsmen getting ready to “hand Jared over to Ashley,” while other familiar wedding attendees posted photos from the big day. You can see some of the gorgeous photos from Ashley and Jared’s wedding day below.

Loading...

Incidentally, Ashley and Jared’s close friend Tanner Tolbert was originally supposed to officiate the wedding and his wife Jade Roper was to be a bridesmaid, but they were unable to attend the wedding due to the sudden birth of their son last week.

But that didn’t stop a postpartum Jade from posing in her bridesmaid’s dress as the couple sent Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon congratulations on their wedding from home. You can see the sweet photo below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.