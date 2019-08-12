Bethenny Frankel, 48, Dances In Seriously Plunging Swimsuit In New Video

Bethenny danced for the camera in her skintight bathing suit.

Bethenny Frankel is once again defying her age as she flaunted her seriously impressive fit and toned body while dancing in a skintight swimsuit during a recent vacation. The stunning Real Housewives of New York City star didn’t exactly leave much to the imagination as she boogied in her one-piece swimwear look, showing some skin as well as her dance moves in a new Boomerang video she shared to Instagram Stories.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Bethenny flashed the flesh in a seriously plunging navy bathing suit while soaking up the sun in Italy over the weekend.

She gave her 2.1 million followers on the social media site a good look at her toned body in her swimwear look, which also included a white trim across the chest, as she enjoyed the sunshine during her European getaway.

The star – who will turn 49-years-old in November – posted a selfie showing off the dark one-piece swimsuit while shielding herself from the sun with a sunhat on her head and a pair of dark shades on her eyes.

“I really took the summer memo seriously…” Bethenny told fans in the caption.

Frankel also proudly showed off her dances moves in a video showing her shimmying back and forth while out by the swimming pool.

The glimpse at her swimsuit body came as the reality star mourned the one-year anniversary of the passing of her former boyfriend Dennis Shields. As The Inquisitr reported, the mom to 9-year-old Bryn shared a tribute to Dennis on Instagram on August 10, which was the first anniversary of his death.

But it seems as though the star – who’s now dating film producer and real estate executive Paul Bernon – is, fortunately, doing well a year after losing Dennis, as Bethenny been looking happy and healthy on social media over the past few months.

The latest uploads aren’t the first glimpses at her beach body Frankel has given her fans recently, as the fit RHONY star has proudly shown off her bikini and swimsuit body multiple times already this summer.

As The Inquisitr reported just last month, the Bravo reality star and Skinny Girl businesswoman recently gave her millions of social media followers a look at all her hard work in the gym as she posed for the camera in a skimpy white bikini.

The stunning upload had fans in disbelief that the mom of one is actually 48-years-old.

Prior to that, as The Inquisitr also noted, Frankel was flashing the flesh once again in another plunging look. This time, it was all about the string bikini for the star as she showed off her toned physique in her two-piece.