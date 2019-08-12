‘The Hills’ Star Mischa Barton Ends 2-Year Relationship With Boyfriend James Abercrombie

The 33-year-old star has not mentioned her relationship on the MTV reality show.

Mischa Barton is a single lady. The Hills: New Beginnings star has ended her relationship with Australian model James Abercrombie after two years of dating. Barton, 33, broke things off with Abercrombie to “focus on her career,” E! News reports.

A source close to the MTV star told E! that Barton is enjoying a career resurgence more than a decade after she first shot to fame as Marissa Cooper on the drama series The O.C.

“Mischa and James are over. This is the first time Mischa is actually having a second life in her career, and she wants to focus on it. That’s the reason she broke up with him.”

The insider went on to say that it’s “a new Mischa” after a decade of personal turmoil and career stumbles. The actress is reportedly working on being “the best she can be” as she focuses on some big life changes and a renewed acting career. The star was a surprise addition to MTV’s reboot of The Hills when it began filming last year, and viewers have since seen her go on acting auditions.

But The Hills: New Beginnings fans know nothing of James, who is the son of Andrew Abercrombie, the millionaire founder and chairman of Australian financial services company FlexiGroup. Barton and Abercrombie began dating in early 2017 after meeting at a party in L.A., but The Hills star has yet to mention a boyfriend on the MTV reality show.

While she has kept her own love life under wraps, Barton has inserted herself into her co-stars’ relationship drama on The Hills: New Beginnings. Us Weekly notes that Barton defended pal Audrina Patridge when her on-and-off ex Justin Bobby Brescia started spending a lot of alone time with Stephanie Pratt. Barton told Brescia his behavior was “disrespectful” to Patridge. In the end, the exes determined they can’t even get along as friends.

After Brescia brought an unannounced date to a Friendsgiving dinner at Frankie Delagado’s house, Barton revealed that in the past, her own ex would give her a heads-up if he was bringing someone new to a gathering she would also be attending.

Earlier this summer, Barton told Us that she gets along “really well” with Patridge and that they hang out a lot “on weekends and stuff.” Now that she has called it quits with her boyfriend of two years, it sounds like Barton will have even more time to hang out with her new Hills bestie as she starts her own new beginnings.

Mischa Barton’s breakup with James Abercrombie comes days after her Hills: New Beginnings co-stars Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter announced their own split after nearly six years together.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.