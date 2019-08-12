‘AGT’ Judge Gabrielle Union Shows Serious Skin In A Tiny Crop Top

Gabrielle whipped fans into a frenzy as she left very little to the imagination in her barely covering crop top look.

New America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union is leaving very little to the imagination in her latest batch of Instagram uploads. The stunning actress showed off some serious skin in a slew of new photos shared to her account on August 11 as she flashed a whole lot of flesh for the camera in the tiniest colorful crop top.

The gorgeous 46-year-old star rocked the very skimpy purple top, which barely covered her assets, as she posed for the camera while having shots of herself taken from multiple angles.

Gabrielle alternated between big smiles and sultry looks for the Instagram shoot, as she paired the very little top with a pair of high-waisted pale green pants with a tie around the waist to highlight her tiny middle and toned abs.

Union, who joined the NBC talent search as a judge alongside Julianne Hough earlier this year, tagged her location as being Redondo Beach, California, while giving her 13.6 million followers a good look at her toned body.

Fans most definitely took notice of her seriously skin-baring look in the comments section of the Instagram photo, as many users left messages of support for the stunning Being Mary Jane actress as she proudly flaunted her body confidence.

“You’re beautiful, positive, vibrant, a good mama, and your family is lovely!” one person said, while another called Union the “hottest lady on planet earth.”

“Looking Beautiful,” a third Instagram user wrote with several emojis with hearts for eyes.

But this certainly isn’t the first time fans have been treated to some sexy social media photos from the star – who’s mom to 9-month-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade with her football player husband Dwyane Wade – as Gabrielle has previously showed off her fit and toned body on Instagram on several occasions before.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunning actress and talent show judge was recently spotted rocking a skimpy African-inspired blue bikini look on social media last month as she held on to baby Kaavia James in her left arm.

Loading...

But it’ll probably come as no surprise to fans of the star to see her flashing the flesh, as Gabrielle previously told Shape that she’s learned not to be too bothered about the opinions of others as she gotten older and has learned to do whatever she wants without worrying about what other people think.

“No matter how you look or act, someone will have something negative to say. So I strongly encourage people to free themselves of the fear of judgment quicker in life,” Gabrielle told the outlet of her advice when it comes to body confidence.

She then added, “I gave all the s**ts until probably about 42 or 43. Like, I cared so deeply. At this point in life, I’m at that stage where I’ve stopped caring for the most part.”