Former NBA Forward Blows Up Over Questions About Miami Heat And Vince Carter At Big3 Press Conference

Reggie Evans, who currently plays in the Big3 three-on-three basketball league with and against a number of other former NBA players, reportedly went on a profanity-laced outburst when his two teammates were asked about how it feels to be playing once again at the AmericanAirlines Arena, a facility mainly known as the home court of the NBA’s Miami Heat.

As reported by the Sun-Sentinel, the incident took place on Saturday night, after Evans’ 3 Headed Monsters team – which also features ex-Miami Heat players Mario Chalmers and Rashard Lewis – won a game at the AmericanAirlines Arena. When Chalmers and Lewis were interviewed about their return to a place where they had won an NBA championship with the Heat, Evans took over and demanded that the reporters focus on Big3, rather than his teammates’ glory days in the NBA.

“Let’s stick to the Big3,” Evans reportedly said. “We ain’t on no Heat [expletive]. We ain’t on no NBA [expletive]. They don’t support us at all. They don’t talk about us at all.”

After reiterating that Chalmers’ and Lewis’ Heat days are “in the past” and hyping up Big3, Evans continued his rant when his two teammates were asked about NBA legend Vince Carter’s decision to return to the Atlanta Hawks for another season at the age of 42. This apparently irritated the former NBA power forward, who told the reporters twice to stop asking “NBA questions.”

“Are you going to ask Vince Carter, ‘How you feel about Rashard coming in the Big3?’ You going to go to Atlanta and ask them that? Are you going to go to Miami and be like, ‘Hey, you all want to get in the Big3 when you all’s career over with, or when things are not looking good, [Heat president] Pat Riley going to get rid of your [expletive], you going to come to the Big3?'”

NBA: Former NBA Big Man Reggie Evans Has No Love for the Miami Heat https://t.co/gYqlSpA9o8 — DailyHawker.com (@dailyhawker) August 11, 2019

Loading...

Meanwhile, Chalmers calmly answered questions about his and Lewis’ return to the Miami Heat’s home court, admitting that seeing action in the AmericanAirlines Arena as a Big3 player is “just like playing at home.” Chalmers and Lewis both played for the Heat in the 2012-13 NBA campaign, where they were both role players on a LeBron James-led team that won that season’s championship against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 Finals, per Basketball-Reference.

In its report, the Sun-Sentinel also pointed out that many of Chalmers’ and Lewis’ previous Heat teammates and colleagues, as well as former Heat guard Tyler Johnson, showed up for Saturday’s Big3 postgame press conference.

While Reggie Evans played for a total of seven teams in a 13-year NBA career that lasted from 2002 to 2015, none of those teams included the Miami Heat. According to his Basketball-Reference player page, the 6-foot-8-inch, 245-pound Evans finished his NBA stint with averages of 4.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 809 career games, mostly serving as a rebounding specialist despite his lack of height for the power forward position.