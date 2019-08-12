There Is No Surveillance Video Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Apparent Suicide, Jail Sources Say As Outrage Builds

Jeffrey Epstein’s final moments may never be fully known, as sources inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center said on Sunday that there was no surveillance video of the billionaire sex trafficker’s apparent suicide.

Epstein was found hanged in his cell on Saturday morning and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. His death has sparked outrage among many who have demanded to know how he could have taken his life while under heavy security and in the federal jail’s protective housing unit. Others question why Epstein was reportedly taken off suicide watch at some point in the days before his death.

But as sources in the Lower Manhattan jail told the New York Post on Sunday, there will be no video evidence of exactly what happened in Epstein’s final minutes.

“Although there are cameras in the 9 South wing where the convicted pedophile was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, they are trained on the areas outside the cells and not inside, according to sources familiar with the setup there,” the report noted.

Officials in New York City have already pushed for answers, the report noted. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said that “something doesn’t smell right” regarding Epstein’s death. He noted a July 23 incident in which Epstein was found in his cell nearly unconscious with marks on his neck, and the fact that a number of powerful people were named in a trove of court documents released just hours before his death. As The Inquisitr noted, the documents contained allegations that many well-known politicians were part of a sex ring, including former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and Britain’s Prince Andrew. Both have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Former mobster says Bill Barr made a secret visit to jail before Jeffrey Epstein’s death: ‘Something’s not right there’ https://t.co/wq9AxXcROK — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 12, 2019

“Something is really troubling about that and I think it needs to be investigated extremely and very thoroughly to make sure there wasn’t any foul play,” Adams said.

Attorney General William Barr has already demanded answers and opened a federal investigation into Epstein’s death, but Barr himself has been in some controversy. As The Inquisitr reported, a New York mafia informant who frequently visited late mob boss John Gotti at the Metropolitan Correctional Center said the jail may have received a secret visit from Barr close to two weeks ago. In an account published by The New York Post, former Gotti adviser Lewis Kasman said the visit would have taken place around the time that Epstein was found injured in his jail cell.

