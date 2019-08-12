Cory Booker Blasts Donald Trump For Suggesting Clintons Had Jeffrey Epstein Murdered

Convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell in the Metropolitan Correction Center on Saturday morning. Known for his ties to prominent members of the American and global elite, the billionaire died of an apparent suicide.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the unusual circumstances of Epstein’s death prompted partisan conspiracy theories almost immediately, with one side accusing President Donald Trump of playing a part in the billionaire’s demise, and the other suggesting that Bill and Hillary Clinton had something to do with his death.

Trump amplified one such theory via Twitter on Saturday night, suggesting that the former president and the former secretary of state were involved in the pedophile’s death. The president shared a post with the hashtags #ClintonBodyCount and #ClintonCrimeFamily, seemingly connecting his former acquaintance Jeffrey Epstein’s death to the two Democrats.

Prominent public figures and Democratic politicians are now weighing in on Trump’s decision to spread and amplify an evidence-free conspiracy theory about his political opponents.

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker discussed the issue Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, reported The Hill.

Booker compared Trump’s tweets to Russian election meddling, suggesting that the president is doing what the Kremlin had done during the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s the same tactics and same language not just as white supremacists, but of the Russians, if you look at the intelligence reports of how they’re coming at our democracy,” he said.

“This is just more recklessness,” the New Jersey senator added.

Booker also argued that Trump is putting lives in danger by spreading baseless conspiracy theories, stating that the president is “whipping people up into anger and worse into different people in this country.”

Booker then slammed Trump for targeting the Clinton family, accusing him once again of stirring up hatred.

“He’s been using the Clintons as a means for a lot of this false accusations this is a nation now where we’ve seen horrific acts … peoples’ lives being threatened because this president whips up hatred this is a very dangerous president we have right now.”

As The Hill notes, Epstein has been linked to both Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, but both men deny any wrongdoings during their meetings with the convicted pedophile.

Former president Clinton’s spokesman, Angel Ureña, responded to Trump’s allegations that the Clinton family was to blame for Epstein’s death, calling for his impeachment.

“Ridiculous, and of course not true — and Donald Trump knows it,” he said.

Former acting solicitor general: "Literally unfathomable" that Trump would retweet conspiracy theory about Epstein death https://t.co/0tysq8gpmk pic.twitter.com/I4Sca9l0WK — The Hill (@thehill) August 12, 2019

Trump has spread numerous conspiracy theories in the past, including a racist conspiracy theory which claims that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States, according to The New York Times.