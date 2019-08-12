Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Enlists Ben To Look Into Ted’s Murder

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 12, reveal that the week will start off with some fireworks.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) desperate to clear his name as he’s the Salem police department’s number one suspect in the murder of Ted Laurent (Giles Marini).

Stefan can’t lean on his new wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), after she revealed that she had only married him in order to take his money and power as apart of a devious revenge plot. So, he’ll turn to his loyal employee, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

Stefan will ask Ben to look into Ted’s murder and see if he can find any new information or evidence that may help him clear his name and escape a life behind bars.

Of course, Ben’s girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will insist on helping Ben with his task, and the two will seemingly end up in Kate Roberts’ (Lauren Koslow) room at the Salem Inn.

The pair will hide under the bed as they listen to Kate have a private conversation and possibly even help them in their quest to prove that Stefan is an innocent man.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also watch as Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) comes face-to-face with Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) on the streets of Salem.

The couple won’t have a joyous reunion. Instead, Anna will slap Tony across the face twice, likely due to the fact that he didn’t contact her to tell her that he was still alive and that he also married Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Elsewhere in Salem, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will plan a big surprise for his beloved wife, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) as their wedding anniversary approaches.

Loading...

However, those plans may be interrupted when Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) comes to Marlena to ask her for a favor. Chloe will beg Marlena to speak with Nicole about her recent behavior.

Marlena, who is a shrink, will try to work her magic on Nicole. However, it won’t go well. As many fans already know, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is currently pretending to be Nicole in an elaborate mask and wig, and she won’t take kindly to Marlena, one of her biggest enemies, trying to give her advice on how to live her life.

Fans can see more of the action when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.