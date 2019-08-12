‘One Piece’ Episode 898 Preview, Spoilers: Luffy Uses Famous Sword Kitetsu II Against Hawkins, Beast Pirates

The latest episode of One Piece featured the reunion between two of the most powerful members of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro. While traveling in the wasteland with Otama, Luffy found Zoro, who just saved a woman from two members of the Beast Pirates. Luffy and Zoro are very happy to see each other again, but a few minutes after they reunited, they are already facing huge trouble.

In the final scenes of One Piece Episode 897, Luffy and Zoro are preparing to fight Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins and his subordinates. Like Luffy and Zoro, Hawkins also came from the Worst Generation – the twelve pirates who wreaked havoc at the Sabaody Archipelago before the Marineford War. Hawkins initially formed an alliance with Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid and On Air Pirates captain Scratchmen Apoo with the goal of taking down Emperor Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates.

However, after personally witnessing how powerful Emperor Kaido really is, Hawkins decided to betray his allies and as of now, he is serving as one of the headliners of the Beast Pirates. As shown in the preview, One Piece Episode 898, which is titled “The Headliner! Hawkins the Magician Appears!,” will feature the start of the battle between Luffy, Zoro, Hawkins, and the Beast Pirates.

“Luffy and Zoro demonstrate their intense sword skills. Will they be able to defeat the invincible Hawkins?”

Aside from the clash between the members of the Worst Generation, the upcoming battle in One Piece Episode 898 will be more interesting because Luffy will be using a sword for the first time. Before Luffy left the village to bring Otama to the hospital, Tenguyama Hitetsu urged him to wear a kimono to prevent other people from noticing him as an outsider. To complete his disguise, Luffy also borrowed the sword displayed in Kitetsu’s house.

The sword that is currently in the possession of Luffy is Kitetsu II. It is a cursed sword which was forged by Hitetsu’s ancestor, Kotetsu. Kitetsu II also belongs to the 21 Excellent Grade Swords. Hitetsu decided not to use Kitetsu II since it could bring him bad luck, but Luffy doesn’t seem to care whether the sword is cursed or not.

One Piece Episode 898 is set to reveal whether Luffy can effectively use a sword in the battle or not. Hawkins won’t be an easy opponent for the Straw Hat Pirates since he has the ability to predict the future using his tarot cards and create and manipulate straw using his devil fruit power.