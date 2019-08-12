Teen Arrested In Tate Modern Assault Is Being Assessed By Mental Health Experts

The tenth-floor platform at the Tate Modern museum remains closed after last weekend’s tragedy when a young boy was thrown over the railing and onto a fifth-floor roof below, seriously injuring the French 6-year-old.

Artnet said that the teen boy who was arrested for the crime is being held and will have to submit to psychiatric tests. The experts will evaluate the British teenager’s mental state ahead of his next court appearance, which is set for November and at this time, a trial is scheduled for February.

The 17-year-old appeared in court at London’s Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, August 8. There, the legal team for the accused said they will obtain psychiatric reports before he is asked to answer the charge of attempted murder with a plea of guilty or not guilty.

The victim is a French national who was visiting London with his family. The boy suffered multiple fractures and brain bleeding, and remains in the hospital under observation. He is now said to be in “critical but stable condition.”

A stranger, Vicky Diplacto, established a GoFundMe so that the young boy “may receive gold-standard care and support.” She said that the money will also help his family to receive “the ongoing care and support that they may need—when they need it.”

She hopes to raise $45,000 and has reached nearly $40,000 so far. Diplacto explained that her brother was paralyzed in an accident abroad, and wanted to help another family in need.

The 17-year-old is being held in a youth detention center, but his name won’t be released because he is currently still being charged as a minor. The name of the victim has also not been released for reasons of privacy.

Witnesses were traumatized when they heard the sound of the boy hit the surface below, according to a previous report from The Inquisitr.

“I heard the impact and then… from above a woman screamed ‘He’s my son! He’s my son!’ I went inside because the screaming was horrific, the boy didn’t make any noise but the people from the viewing platform were screaming.”

Visitors to the Tate Modern usually find their way to the platform as it is considered one of the best places in the city to get a 360-degree view of the London skyline. Scotland Yard confirmed that they were called to the museum, where they arrested the teen who was being subdued by the crowd which witnessed the tragic attack.