‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Physical Violence Takes Center Stage In Salem

Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see the drama at an all-time high this week as physical altercations will be breaking out all over Salem.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives promo, viewers will see all kinds of fights between lovers and enemies as things begin to heat up in the last days of summer.

In the preview clip, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) is seen coming face-to-face with her former husband, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) in Horton Square.

While many would believe that Anna would be thrilled to see Tony, whom she believed to be dead for years, that won’t be the case.

Instead, Anna will slap Tony across the face with all of her might, stunning the DiMera family member. “And in case you didn’t feel that one,” Anna is seen saying later in the clip before reaching back and slapping Tony for a second time.

“What the hell was that for?” he asks her. Of course, it seems obvious that Anna is very upset with Tony and the reason behind her violent outburst is likely due to the fact that Tony married Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) instead of reaching out to her and revealing that he was still alive.

It seems that these two have a ton of issues to work through if they’re ever going to get back together.

Meanwhile, it looks like Anna won’t be the only one in Salem with her claws out. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be seen getting into a catfight with Nicole, who is really Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise.

The two women are seen slapping, pushing, and pulling each other’s hair. This could be very dangerous for Kristen, who is currently wearing an elaborate wig and mask to make everyone believe she is Nicole. If that disguise comes off, she’s busted.

Anna has a dramatic message for Tony, and Ben and Ciara overhear something they shouldn't. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/yjZ94Utnwy — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 9, 2019

In another scene, Days of Our Lives fans see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) hiding under a bed while listening to a private conversation.

“You cannot tell anyone,” Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) is heard saying as they listen in.

Meanwhile, it won’t be all fighting in Salem this week. Some couples will also be getting very close as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) are seen getting hot and heavy in their apartment.

Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and “Nicole” are also seen hitting the sheets in her room at the Salem Inn.

What relationship advice would you give to these two lovebirds? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/xXTnbB2W6D — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Haley Chen (Thia Megia) is seen falling down the winding steps in the loft that she shares with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams).

In another clip, someone, seemingly Kristen, shoots a gun right at Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

“Heads up for eye-popping, eavesdropping, bed flopping, heart-stopping, drama,” the promo promises.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.