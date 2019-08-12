Brody Jenner Is Reportedly Leaning On Mom Linda Thompson After Ex Kaitlynn Carter Kisses Miley Cyrus

Brody Jenner is reportedly reaching out to the ones closest to him as he closes out his seemingly stressful week.

The reality star’s marriage to Kaitlynn Carter has made headlines since the couple announced they were ending their marriage on Friday, August 9. HollywoodLife reports that in the latest installment of the drama, Carter was seen with Miley Cyrus. The two newly single ladies were spotted kissing by a pool on their girls trip to Italy. Since then, The Inquisitr has reported that both Jenner and Cyrus have had some exchanges online.

As the star of The Hills: New Beginnings deals with his public breakup, sources say that the reality star’s support system is intact. Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, has reportedly been a prominent figure in helping her son heal this past week.

“There is nobody in this world closer to Brody than his mom, Linda, and he’s been leaning on her the most out of anybody during this split from Kaitlynn,” a source said of the mother and son’s relationship.

“Linda has been a huge support system for Brody and he knows he can tell her anything. Linda only wants the best for Brody and although she completely supports his decision no matter what. She also wants him to take his time to make sure he’s doing the right thing.”

While Thompson has been there to support her son emotionally, the songwriter can also reportedly help her son with the legal and personal issues that come with getting a divorce. Thompson was married to Jenner’s father, Caitlyn, from 1981 to 1986 and had Brody and his brother Brandon before their divorce. The actress was also married to David Foster between the years of 1991 and 2005.

Thompson is also reportedly close with Carter. The two women in Brody’s life reportedly still speak to each other and are still close despite the issues between Kaitlynn and Brody. Thompson is reportedly still hopeful that the two will be able to work their relationship out.

“If there is any hope of them getting back together, Linda will definitely be instrumental in making that happen for the both of them,” the source said.

Brody and Kaitlynn began dating in 2013. The two got married in Indonesia on December 2018, though the marriage was never made legal in the U.S. due to the couple not signing a marriage license, per Us Weekly.

A week after the DJ and the blogger announced their split, a rep for Cyrus confirmed that she and her husband Liam Hemsworth were separating after eight months of marriage on Saturday, August 10. Since then, Cyrus and Carter have been seemingly enjoying each other’s company on their summer excursion.