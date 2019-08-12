Jake Tapper Slams Donald Trump For Spreading ‘Deranged’ Conspiracy Theories About Clintons Killing Epstein

On Saturday, as Vox reported, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to promote conspiracy theories about convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

Trump shared posts suggesting that Bill and Hillary Clinton had something to do with the billionaire’s demise. One of the posts contained hashtags such as #ClintonBodyCount and #ClintonCrimeFamily, meant to reference a long-running conspiracy theory which claims that the former president and the former secretary of state murder their political and other opponents.

Trump omitted the fact that he, like former President Bill Clinton, used to be acquainted with Epstein, choosing instead to shift he attention to the Democratic power couple.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Epstein was found dead in his cell in the Metropolitan Correction Center on Saturday morning.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide, according to officials, but questions about the circumstances of the disgraced billionaire’s death remain, which appears to be reignited partisan conspiracy theories.

As NBC News reported, the New York City medical examiner’s office said Sunday that it had completed an autopsy, stating that more information is needed in order to determine the cause of Epstein’s death.

Many have taken issue with Trump’s willingness to promote a conspiracy theory about the Clintons, however.

On Sunday, CNN host Jake Tapper opened his show by slamming President Trump, The Hill reports.

Tapper described the conspiracy theories Trump had promoted on social media as “deranged” and “insane,” accusing Trump of focusing on his perceived political opponents instead of “uniting” the country after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“The state of our union is appalled,” Tapper began.

“We begin this morning with a retweet from the president of the United States. Not a message about healing or uniting the country one week after two horrifying massacres, not about the victims of those tragedies. Instead President Trump using his massive Twitter platform to spread a deranged conspiracy theory tying the death of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in prison to the president’s former political rivals, the Clintons.”

The host refused to show the tweets Trump had shared, accusing the president of amplifying “personal attacks, bigotry and insane conspiracy theories.”

Tapper also reminded his audience that Trump had promoted other conspiracy theories in the past, including the racist “birther” conspiracy theory according to which former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, but actually faked his own birth certificate in order to be eligible to run for president.

Not everyone has blamed Epstein’s death on Trump or the Clintons. For instance, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough suggested that Russia had something to do with it, according to Newsweek.