NBA Rumors: Heat Confident About Bringing John Wall Back To ‘All-Star Level’ If Wizards Send Him To Miami

The Miami Heat put themselves in a win-now mode after the successful acquisition of Jimmy Butler in the 2019 NBA free agency. However, with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the league, the Heat must be aware that just having one legitimate superstar on their roster won’t be enough to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and contend for the championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. As of now, the Heat have been frequently linked to several top-tier players, including Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

Since the start of the 2019 NBA offseason, the Wizards have already made it clear to everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Beal, but if they ever decide to part ways with the All-Star shooting guard, a team would also need to absorb John Wall and the remaining four years and $171 million left on his contract. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, as long as they won’t be needing to sacrifice plenty of trade assets, the Heat won’t mind taking both Wall and Beal from the Wizards.

Jackson revealed that there is an “internal belief” in the Heat’s organization that they can help John Wall return to “All-Star level” once he fully recovers from an Achilles injury.

“What about the other scenario, with the Heat taking on both Wall and Beal with the understanding that Miami wouldn’t need to give up nearly as much quality in return? As we reported in early July, that scenario has been seriously discussed inside the Heat and there’s sentiment to do that, because of how much the Heat loves Beal and because of the internal belief that Miami can get Wall back to All-Star level following his ruptured Achilles, which is expected to sideline him this upcoming season.”

John Wall says winning a ring is great, but it's not everything to him. pic.twitter.com/Lg9v2SIcYP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 4, 2019

Loading...

It’s hardly a surprise why the Heat would consider taking the type of risk. Aside from having the chance of pairing Jimmy Butler with Bradley Beal, the Heat would also be able to start a new “Big Three” era if John Wall regains his All-Star form. Before going down with an injury, Wall had been posting incredible numbers in the 2018-19 NBA season, averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from the beyond the arc.

As of now, the Wizards haven’t shown any sign that they are planning to move Wall and Beal this summer. Expect rumors involving the backcourt duo to heat up once the Wizards struggle early in the 2019-20 NBA season.