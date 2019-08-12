Farrah Abraham Spills Out Of Tight Denim Dress

Farrah Abraham showed off yet another sexy look on social media this weekend, as she’s becoming known for her racy posts.

On Sunday, Farrah continued her trend of posting pictures of herself wearing skimpy outfits as she took to her Instagram Stories to showcase her curves yet again.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Teen Mom OG star can be seen wearing a low-cut, denim dress, which flaunted her massive cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and long, lean legs.

The dress boasted buttons down the middle and pockets on the front as the reality star smiled for the photo, where she cuddled up to Samuel Manalo at World of Fruit while posing with her hand on her hip.

Farrah had her long, sandy blonde hair parted down the middle and pulled back halfway behind her head. She had the rest of her mane styled in soft curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Abraham also wore a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently spoke out about her health and fitness routine, revealing that she is very happy with how her body looks at this stage in her life.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” Farrah told Life & Style.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” she continued.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” the reality star added of her exercise routine.

Abraham has never been shy about showing off her body on social media or in photoshoots, so it makes sense that she loves the way she looks.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s life as a single, working mother by following the former Teen Mom OG star on her social media accounts.