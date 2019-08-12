Woman Posts Photo Of A Cow Visiting Her During Breakfast On Social Media

A woman in Great Britain posted a photo of a cow which wandered into her neighborhood and poked its head into her kitchen window while she was eating breakfast.

The Daily Mail shared the photo of a Holstein dairy cow peering through her window, and social media kept the joke going. She posted the photo with a caption that said the cow took her by surprise.

“Just looked up from my breakfast to this.”

The photo quickly got 38,000 views after the woman explained that she doesn’t live on a farm, but rather in a residential neighborhood. Many shared that it reminded them of an old milk ad for Cravendale where the cows stalked shoppers and wanted their milk back. The ad came with the slogan, “Milk so good the cows want it back.”

Another user wanted to know if anyone could find a video of the old commercial.

“Holy s*** does anybody remember the old advert with this slogan? I lived in the U.K. in my youth and thought it was the best ad ever. Massive internet points if anyone knows where I can find that clip these days.”

Another social media user made a joke, saying that maybe the cow wanted to have a chat.

ONLY IN TEXAS: The polite cow can be seen slowly approaching the home and peering into the front door window before nudging at the doorbell. https://t.co/bbTRJThIu6 pic.twitter.com/9FnwKT2jFY — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) July 24, 2019

Photos and videos of pets and farm animals always get a lot of attention on Facebook and other social media, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Callie Schenker of Bolivar, Missouri, came home after dark one night to find the neighbor’s corgi riding her pony, Cricket, who is blind in one eye. Both animals were out in her fenced field.

Luckily she was able to capture it on video, as she said she was sure nobody would believe her.

“I can’t make this stuff up!!! So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one-eyed wonder pony are best friends. I’m stealing the dog, new circus act!”

Loading...

By the end of the week, Schenker’s video had been viewed more than 5 million times, and she joked that the two animals seem to be friends. She said the corgi often comes to visit, but after pulling in the driveway that one evening, she keeps looking out into the field to see if she can catch their circus act again.

Many who watched the video said that it reminded them of the book, Corgiville Fair by Tasha Tudor, where a corgi rides a goat in the fair races.