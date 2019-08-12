Sarah Hyland Rocks Sexy Crop Top At Teen Choice Awards

Sarah Hyland stunned in a sexy crop top and skimpy skirt as she hit up the Teen Choice Awards over the weekend.

According to Hollywood Life, Sarah Hyland likely got pulses racing as she stepped out on the red carpet with her summer chic look.

In the photos, the Modern Family actress is seen wearing a tiny crop top with orange accents and spaghetti straps. The shirt flaunted Sarah’s cleavage, as well as her tiny waist, hard abs, and toned arms. She completed the ensemble with a matching skirt, which put her long, lean legs on full display.

Hyland had her long, dark hair parted down the middle as she left her bangs dangling free. The rest of her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, which fell down her back.

The actress also donned a full face of makeup for the event, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and dramatic eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Later in the night, Sarah joined Jordan McGraw on stage as the two sang their brand new duet, “Met At A Party.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has been a big summer for Sarah Hyland, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Wells Adams.

The wedding details haven’t been released just yet, but one thing is for sure, Sarah and Wells’ parents will be having their very first meeting at the nuptials.

“My parents haven’t met Sarah’s parents and for good reason. They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something,” Wells revealed on a podcast, per People.

“They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics,” Adams continued.

“It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird,” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender added, revealing that Hyland “comes from a liberal family.”

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sarah Hyland by following her on her social media accounts or tuning in to the final season of Modern Family on ABC this fall.