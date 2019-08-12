Cindy Kimberly Rocks A Plunge Swimsuit

Cindy Kimberly shared a new Instagram post of herself rocking a swimsuit, and it’s getting a ton of attention. So far, it has been liked over 471,000 times as of this writing.

The update consisted of four photos, all of which were very similar to one another. They showed Cindy rocking a yellow-gold swimsuit. The one-piece had thin straps and a plunging neckline that left her chest exposed.

Kimberly completed her look with a pendant necklace, but opted to go without earrings. She also slicked her hair back and had a hair tie on her wrist.

The photos were shot on a boat, with Cindy holding onto the silver ladder. The model never looked at the camera in any of the shots, and instead looked into the distance to her right.

This was something that didn’t go unnoticed by one of her fans.

“Wow she’s acting like she doesn’t see the camera act classes been doing you so well,” they said.

“I’m f*cking dead,” responded Kimberly.

But that wasn’t all, as someone else made a joke about where Cindy was looking.

“Stop looking right like I left. Look left cuz I’m the right one for you. Aha haa,” said a fan.

Other fans had very detailed comments, including one person that thanked Cindy for what she does.

“Its really comforting to see my body type in such a gorgeous confident way and im happy you post so many beautiful pictures of yourself you are a stunning woman…,” they said.

Another follower had a piece of criticism for the popular model.

“I miss the days when you weren’t just another bland influencer on IG. When you’d post your art and your opinions on important matters. Now it’s all just superficial content like everyone else,” they complained.

Loading...

A prior post revealed that Cindy was in Sardinia, Italy. She posted a couple of photos of herself and a girlfriend, as they both straddled a paddleboard. The model wore a light blue, thong bikini while her friend sported a neon orange swimsuit.

The girls appeared to be enjoying themselves in the water as cruise ships and small hills were visible in the backdrop.

This update consisted of two photos. The first one was zoomed out and showed them paddling around. The second photo appeared to be taken later in the day. The girls were mostly left in shadow, as they both arched their backs slightly for the shot.

This update has received over 540,000 likes.