NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could End Up On The New York Knicks If The Lakers ‘Implode’ This Year

The New York Knicks may have whiffed on the biggest free agent class in years, but the team could have a second chance at landing a superstar if things go south in Los Angeles this year.

After the Knicks were rumored to be the frontrunner to land Kevin Durant and in the hunt for a number of the other big-name free agents to change teams this summer, they ended up striking out and making only a series of small moves. But a new report from the New York Post claims that the Knicks may be in line to pick up Anthony Davis if the Los Angeles Lakers have another repeat of the disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

As the report noted, the prevailing sentiment that Davis will re-sign with the Lakers once he hits free agency next summer may not hold if the Lakers’ hopes at contending for an NBA title go awry this coming season. The report went on to say that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, likes the idea of Davis playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden and could guide his client to the Knicks if he decides not to re-up with the Lakers.

As Silver Screen and Roll noted, there are already some very high expectations for the Lakers after the big offseason trade to land Davis. After a very disappointing start to the LeBron James era in Los Angeles, the Lakers were significant players in the offseason, following up the trade for Davis with a very involved pitch to land Kawhi Leonard. Though that plan failed, the Lakers are still rumored to be making moves to round out the roster and seen by many as a top title contender.

But it will not be an easy path in the Western Conference. Kawhi Leonard ended up spurning the Lakers for their intra-stadium rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, who also pulled off a blockbuster trade landing Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Houston Rockets also made significant moves toward title contention by trading for Russell Westbrook.

If the New York Knicks could somehow pull off a move to land Anthony Davis, it may soothe some of the hurt feelings from fans after this offseason’s free agency quest came up empty. The Knicks had to watch Durant go to the crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets, joining Kyrie Irving in what has quickly become a contender to win the Eastern Conference.