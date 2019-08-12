Ariana Grande Thanks Fans For Support In Sweet Instagram Post

'Thank u all for listening and for supporting me,' the singing sensation gushed on her Instagram account.

Singing sensation Ariana Grande was feeling deep and grateful as the weekend came to a close. The 26-year-old former Disney star shared an out of focus snapshot of herself Sunday afternoon with her 161 million Instagram followers.

The semi-blurred snap featured the pop princess who appeared to be in the middle of a conversation with someone else. The blur on the photo indicated that the singer’s hands were in motion as she spoke.

The singer rocked a very urban/hip-hop-inspired ensemble that consisted of a black bodice top with over-sized, billowy sleeves. They featured a fun leopard print pattern that was a nice contrast to the plain black bodice.

While she looked to be wearing black pants, the photo is a bit too out of focus to see any close-up details of the garment. Ariana paired the outfit with a black baseball cap and a neck scarf. She wore her hair in her signature high pony through the back of the hat and finished off the sassy look with a nude lip color and a perfect cat-eye.

“Got to drop so much music i love this year with so many people i love and that was made with so much love. i’m a grateful grateful girl. thank u all for listening and for supporting me and my friends. what a special year it’s been. stepping back to appreciate and to say thank u,” the young singer gushed.

Grande continued to explain that she felt as though she lived in a world where people got “so wrapped up” in their own lives that they never stop to appreciate what they have or to say thank you to those who helped them get there.

The singer concluded: “Instead of focusing on what could be better or what is currently making you anxious, say thank u for what u already have. what u put your energy into expands. spend it wisely.”

Shared to her profile just five hours ago, Grande’s fans wasted no time flooding the deep post with over 1.5 million likes and nearly 15,000 comments.

Many of her celebrity friends including Chloe X Halle and Snoh Aalegra as well as her tattoo artist Mira Mariah were quick to shower the post with love and affection.

Several thanked Grande for sharing words that everyone desperately needed to hear. Others kept things simple and complimented the pop diva on posting such beautiful words.

Grande had a few followers who commended her on taking the time to thank her fans for giving her the support she needed to get to where she is today.

“It’s nice to see an A-list celebrity really show appreciation toward her true fans and everyone who supports them. Thank you Ariana, you already know that everyone here in these comments loves you,” one follower penned.

As those who follow Grande know, she’s kept very busy with her career over the past year as she released two albums within just six months of each other.