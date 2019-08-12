Laci Kay Somers Exposes Chest In Barely-There Swimsuit

Laci Kay Somers seems to be driving her Instagram fans crazy with her newest post. So far, it’s received over 33,000 likes, and it showed her wearing a very skimpy ensemble.

The photo showed Laci in a red thong-cut swimsuit with black accents. This included a thick black strap that crisscrossed on the back. She stood with her booty facing the camera, as she popped her right hip slightly. The model also turned and looked over her right shoulder. This meant that the photo left Laci’s chest and derriere exposed.

In particular, the model practically fell out of the red swimsuit, which had a very small cut in the front. Somers also wore her hair down in a heavy left part and placed her left hand on her head.

In addition, Laci gave a sultry look for the camera with her lips parted. She rocked glossy, pink lipstick and heavy eye makeup. This included a cat eye, dark mascara, and purple eyeshadow.

The model stood on a rooftop in the city, with high-rise buildings visible behind her. The post was geotagged in downtown Los Angeles.

Laci’s fans left a flood of compliments in the comments section.

“The most gorgeous girl in the world thank god for her,” said a fan.

“I believe you are the model in the world..look you so hot and cute…,” noted a follower.

“You are so beautiful in many ways. Everything your wear is perfect on you,” stated an Instagram user.

“Wow that’s a nice picture you look amazing that red looks good on you,” said another fan.

In other news, Laci shared another photo five days ago that received a ton of love. It was liked over 242,000 times and showed her wearing lacy, white lingerie. It had a very high cut at the bottom, which rested on her waist. The model also wore a jacket, but it fell down her arms in the shot.

The photo appeared to be much-loved by Somers’ fans, who left plenty of adoring comments.

“There is something about see u in the colour white I don’t know what but u look like angel,” said a fan, and their comment was later echoed by others.

“Wow…….. Looking so pure in white, darling,” added another fan.

Other fans responded to her captions.

Loading...

“YES Law of Attraction! Works for me too!” exclaimed a follower.

Meanwhile, the model took the time to answer a random question.

“Have you been married?” asked a curious fan.

“As of now no,” replied Laci.