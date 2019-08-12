Bella Hadid’s Friends Are Reportedly ‘Not Convinced’ That Her And The Weeknd Are Over For Good

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd may have announced that they’re splitting up for good, but Hadid’s friends reportedly are finding that hard to believe.

The model and the singer broke up earlier this month for the second time. Hollywood Life reports that the couple had reconciled in the summer of 2018. While the couple reportedly split due to their busy schedules and not having as much time to spend together, a source told the outlet that Hadid’s friends are aware of the couple’s love for one another. The outlet reports that the pals are hoping that Hadid and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) will work things out eventually.

“Bella’s friends and family are not convinced they’ve seen the end of her relationship with Abel. At this point only time will tell to see where their relationship is going because they truly believe she still loves him,” the source said.

The source also shared that “those closest” to the couple are aware that the couple will give their relationship another try. The source also pointed out that this isn’t the first time that the couple has decided to call it quits.

“They have broken up before and it was simply due to scheduling conflicts because she’s busy, focused on her career and she’s always on the go. So only time will tell, but there’s definitely a possibility things will work themselves out at some point,” the source added.

The couple reportedly left some hints that they were ending their relationship before they decided to make a formal announcement. Hadid hadn’t shared a photo of she and The Weeknd on her Instagram page since February 16. The runway model shared a photo of her and the singer kissing and wished him a happy 29th birthday. Also, The Weeknd deleted his Instagram page this past June, per XXL.

While the couple reportedly isn’t completely over each other, they have both been busy working. Hadid is reportedly gearing up for New York Fashion Week in September followed by catwalk shows in Paris, Milan, and London. The model has also been in a plethora of campaigns, which she has shared over the last few weeks.

The Weeknd announced on his Twitter page that he is currently in “album mode” following the couple’s breakup. The “I Feel It Coming” singer is working on his fourth studio album. His last album was in 2016 when the singer released Starboy.