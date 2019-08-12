Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Noah, Pulls Down Top To Expose Her Bare Chest In New Photo

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, isn’t letting her older sister’s divorce drama impact her social media game.

On Saturday, the same day that Miley Cyrus confirmed that she had split from her husband Liam Hemsworth, Noah Cyrus posted a very racy photo to her Instagram account.

In the sexy snapshot, the singer is seen wearing a black sports bra and a pair of black leggings. The outfit shows off the singer’s flat tummy and hard abs, as well as her toned arms.

However, Noah leaves little to the imagination in the photo as she pulled down her bra in order to expose her bare chest. Cyrus had her hand over her exposed skin, which she also hid with a black “X.”

Cyrus wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves for the photo. She also wore a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic eyeliner.

Noah added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip to complete her glam look. She also carried a drink in her hand and stuck her tongue out as she posed for the NSFW photo, which gained nearly 300,000 likes in the first day after it was posted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah Cyrus recently opened up about the response she got when she spoke out about her battle with depression and her mental health status.

“I was telling the truth about myself. I was telling people how I really feel and how I really am, and the reaction from them was, ‘Yeah, me too.’ And that’s what I wanted, for us to be able to talk about it,” Cyrus stated.

Noah also revealed that she doesn’t care to be compared to her famous family members, including big sister Miley and their father, singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus, who jumped on the scene with hits such as “Achy Breaky Heart.”

“It drives me f*****g nuts, but like, I mean, what are you going to do? It’s the reason I talk to a therapist three times a week, I swear. It’s crazy. It’s just like, it’s annoying whenever you put your hard work into something and people don’t recognize it for what it is,” Noah told Billboard last year.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Noah Cyrus’ racy photos, career moves, and her famous family by following the singer on her social media accounts.