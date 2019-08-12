Kendra Duggar Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Instagram Photo

Joe and Kendra Duggar are expecting a baby girl this fall.

Kendra Duggar is expecting her second child with husband, Joseph, and they are looking forward to meeting their little one this fall. She will be delivering a baby girl this time around. It’s pretty rare to see a photo of the Counting On stars, but one was posted on social media on Sunday, just in time for Kendra’s birthday.

The Duggar daughter-in-law turned 21 on August 11 and she is already a mother to two little ones, 14-month-old Garrett and this unborn child. The reality TV couple is not as active on social media as some of their other siblings, so it’s always a treat for fans to see some updates once in a while. On Sunday, the Duggar family shared a snapshot via Instagram of the birthday girl alongside her husband.

Joe and Kendra look like they are dressed in their church clothes. The expectant mom is smiling brightly as she cradles her growing baby bump. She is wearing a pink and white striped dress with a floral black wrap over it. Joe coordinated his tie to match his wife’s outfit. As always, the Duggar’s sent out a birthday message to Kendra, as they do for everyone in their family. There are so many of them to remember.

They noted her “cheerful” personality and acknowledged that Joseph is blessed to have an “incredible wife” in Kendra. They announced that they were expecting another baby in April. Two months later, Joe and Kendra revealed that they are having a girl.

“We are so excited to announce the gender of baby number #2….It’s a GIRL. We are so thrilled to welcome our sweet baby girl this November!”

It must be a Duggar baby bump weekend as sister-in-law Lauren also shared a picture of her growing belly. She is due around the same time as Kendra and Anna Duggar. They are all three having girls. There is no word yet on what gender John and Abbie’s baby is. They just announced their baby news on August 1. This will be their first child together.

There is obviously a sudden baby boom in this family. There will be more than enough cousins to play with soon enough. Fans are wondering who will be the next one to share some baby news. It would have to be either Jill or Jinger at this point.

More Duggar news will be coming your way as it happens. Also, be sure to catch another season of Counting On coming up in October.