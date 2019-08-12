YouTuber Brooke Houts Is Receiving Intense Backlash Following Video Showing Her Abusing Her Dog

YouTuber Brooke Houts accidentally uploaded disturbing footage of her abusing her doberman puppy.

In the world of YouTube, many young people enjoy watching their favorite vloggers and following them online because the platform allows them to feel as if they know them personally. Vlog-style videos give viewers an inside look at these online stars’ lives. Unfortunately, these videos don’t always show someone’s true colors and fans might not know these online personalities as well as they think they do. That said, once-popular YouTuber Brooke Houts has received intense online backlash after she accidentally uploaded a video that appears to show her abusing her dog, according to Legit.

Houts adopted a Doberman puppy named Sphinx earlier this year and he plays a pretty big role in her YouTube content. Quite a few of her videos feature her playing with the dog and the two of them going on adventures together. While Houts claims to love her dog, the disturbing video footage she apparently uploaded per accident shows aggressive behavior that certainly doesn’t appear loving.

In the video clip, Houts is heard yelling at her dog when he jumps up on her to lick her. The clip then shows her striking him, shoving him, and tackling him to the ground. At one point, she even appears to spit on him in anger. It didn’t take long for shocked and angry fans to begin unfollowing her on social media and unsubscribing from her channel on YouTube. Houts attempted to explain her violent behavior in a lengthy Twitter statement.

In the statement, she dismissed claims that she abused her dog and insisted that the animal wasn’t hurt by her at all in the action captured in the video.

“My dog, in no way, shape, or form was hurt by any action that I displayed in this video. I know I’ll be in many future situations where he’s being physical, but I will not respond this way again. I hope you give me the chance to prove that these statements about myself do align with my actions.”

YouTuber Brook Houts insists she’s ‘not a dog abuser’ after footage appears to show her smacking and spitting on pet https://t.co/OWEbtELIp2 pic.twitter.com/olSXU2HIp0 — SimpleNews.co.uk (@Simplenewsuk) August 7, 2019

However, few people have believed her apology and hate comments continue to pile up on every one of Houts’ social media accounts. In addition, many fellow YouTubers have spoken out against her.

“You are disgusting. You deserve both your channel taken down, and your beautiful puppy be given to a deserving home you monster,” said popular YouTuber Daniel Preda, according to Metro.

Petitions have been going around asking for Houts’ dog to be taken away from her.