Haley Kalil Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Tight Black Swimsuit

Haley Kalil gave her fans something to talk about with her newest swimsuit pic. The photo, which was uploaded to her Instagram earlier today, showed her rocking a black swimsuit.

The one-piece was incredibly form-fitting and revealed Haley’s hourglass figure. Her midriff was cinched by a row of black ties, which looped through small, silver hardware. The swimsuit also had a high cut at the bottom.

Kalil gave a sultry look for the camera while placing her left hand by her strap. Her hair was down in a middle part, as it blew around slightly. Behind her, you could see the ocean.

Haley’s fans responded positively to the update.

“But you’re not even walking in this photo,” pointed out a fan.

“I’m slow walking…. very very slow walking. It’s a thing,” responded Haley.

“You’re my favorite person to see on the gram,” added a follower.

“Thankful that you didn’t believe the lie that only super thin ladies can be successful models. You’re beautiful! Keep being you in all you do,” encouraged an Instagram user.

Prior to this update, Haley shared a photo of herself in complete birthday gear as she sat at a table. She rocked a birthday hat, which was decorated by a row of colorful bows, along with a pair of red sunglasses. The sunglasses had a party hat on the front, and the model was spotted blowing into a noisemaker.

The model also wore a low scoop-neck shirt, and a silver sash. While the lettering wasn’t all visible, it likely read, “It’s my birthday.” Colorful streamers hung on the wall behind her, along with blue balloons that were strewn about.

Meanwhile, the model was surrounded by tons of Taco Bell products. This isn’t a huge surprise to Haley’s fans, who may have seen her post about heading to the Taco Bell Hotel. The pop-up hotel sold out its rooms very quickly, but it looks like Haley managed to snag a room for herself.

The second photo of the set showed the model smiling widely as her bright red lipstick stood out in the image. Many of Kalil’s fans left nice comments, most of them with birthday wishes for the model.

“This is gold. HUGS AND KISSES TO YOU ON YOUR BDAY I wish u all the @tacobell in the world,” said Raine Michaels, who was part of last year’s Sports Illustrated model search.

“Look at all that Taco Bell! Perfect way to spend a birthday,” added a fan.

“We have the same birthday and we’re the same age,” said a follower.