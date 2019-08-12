Taylor Swift Rocks Versace At ‘Teen Choice Awards’ 2019 While Nabbing This Year’s Teen Icon Award

Taylor Swift hit the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards 2019 on November 11. The sometimes controversial and always caring “Bad Blood” singer was on trend and turned out for her most recent sartorial runway as she rocked a signature suit by Versace.

The three-piece ensemble worn by the 29-year-old superstar included a bodysuit, a blazer and shorts. Her colorful designer outfit, which featured brown, yellow, red and turquoise hues, was nothing less than dramatic. The shorts were short enough so that her long, toned legs were on view for everyone to see.

Meanwhile, Taylor complimented her fashionable look with gorgeous gladiator-styled, lace-up heels in neon orange by Kat Maconie. She also had on a few precious baubles, including acrylic Misahara earrings and Irene Neuwirth, VRAM and Emily P Wheeler rings.

Her pretty blonde locks were partially up in the back while the rest of her hair fell into loose curls around her shoulders. Her bangs look teased. So did the back of her head as this go-getter and fashionista seemed to be enjoying a 1960s throwback ‘do.

As for Taylor’s makeup, the professional application was en pointe. Her lips were neutral, giving her stunning green eyes extra pop. While looking closely at the top artist, fans may have been able to see that she seemed to be wearing false eyelashes. They looked great, as did her sandy brows.

Her red carpet appearance represented a very important evening for Taylor because she had been tapped to receive the inaugural Teen Icon Award. She was given the iconic prize during the live broadcast that took place in Southern California’s Pacific coastal hot spot, Hermosa Beach, as The Inquisitr shared earlier in the evening.

During the first half of the show, Taylor was gifted with that pioneering award while being toasted by many of her contemporaries and forever fans, including Jameela Jamil and Wiz Khalifa.

The “ME!” singer took the stage while taking possession of her special surfboard award. World Cup winner Alex Morgan presented her good friend with that surfboard, letting Tay enjoy honoring her for her positive stance regarding gender equality.

The surfboard, which rocked pictures of the superstar’s three kitties, was given a shout out as possibly her most “esthetically pleasing” award ever.

While addressing the teen crowd, Taylor — almost always a role model — wanted them to be sure to know that everyone messes up in life at some time or other.

“Mistakes are inevitable…it’s normal to make mistakes. No-one comes through unscathed. Please be kind to yourself and stand up for yourself.”

While onstage, Taylor Swift mentioned her Lover album comes out on August 23 and her single, “Lover,” drops next week on the 16th.

And then, with a flourish, the big talent from Tennessee wrapped up her lively speech, thrilled to the hilt to be honored by the Teen Choice Awards.